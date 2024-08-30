The makers of the Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Yudhra released the movie’s trailer recently. The film is touted to be a high-octane actioner and also stars Malavika Mohanan, Raghav Juyal, and Ram Kapoor in the lead roles. The film has been helmed by Ravi Udyawar.

The trailer begins with Siddhant Chaturvedi’s character, Yudhra, shown as a man with tremendous anger issues who seemingly works in a factory. By looking at it, he seems cornered by his co-workers, upon whom he rages havoc. He not only mercilessly beats them to a pulp but also inserts one of the workers’ fingers into a machinery, much to everyone’s horror.

His violent streak also causes problems in his relationship with his ladylove Nikhat (Malavika Mohanan). Siddhant Chaurvedi’s character is soon sent to bust a drug racket. It is also hinted that his father, who was similar to him by nature, was working on this case. The plot will thus revolve around how his character will eventually eliminate all the baddies involved in the racket.

Yudhra will pique the interest of all action enthusiasts. The action sequences are designed slickly, and some also focus on violence and gore. Siddhant Chaturvedi is fiery and intense in the action scenes and has badass dialogues. Watch out for the trailer’s beginning, wherein he compares himself to Mahabharat’s Arjun and not Abhimanyu. However, we hope his performance does not succumb to a monotone and he also shines while showcasing other emotions.

Raghav Juyal, currently on a winning streak with his baddie roles, also looks fierce in this one. However, we hope that Malavika Mohanan’s character is not just reduced to a love interest and that her role can potentially create a significant impact. We have a similar concern for Ram Kapoor’s character too. Overall, Yudhra also bears an uncanny resemblance to the Lakshya starrer Kill.

The movie also stars Gajraj Rao, Raj Arjun, and Shilpa Shukla. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and will be released on September 20, 2024. However, unless it does not succumb to a stereotypical action flick that has been done and dusted in Bollywood, the movie might strike a chord with all the fans of Siddhanth Chaturvedi out there.

Must Read: Siddhant Chaturvedi Once Revealed Ranveer Singh “Was The First Person I Called” On Getting Trolled Over Steamy Scenes With Deepika Padukone In Gehraiyaan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News