Dhadak 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri Embark On A Raw & Tragic Love Journey

Get ready for a love story that challenges the status quo! Zee Studios, Dharma Productions, and Cloud 9 Pictures have finally unveiled details about the highly anticipated Dhadak 2. Stepping into the lead roles are the talented Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, promising a fresh and captivating on-screen pairing.

The original Dhadak, released in 2016, was a Hindi remake of the Marathi film Sairat. Starring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, Dhadak explored forbidden love amidst societal differences and resonated deeply with audiences. Now, Dhadak 2 builds on that success, taking the baton forward with a brand new story.

Triptii Dimri, known for her breakout role in the critically acclaimed Bulbbul & Qala and her portrayal of the feisty Laila in Laila Majnu, brings her captivating screen presence to Dhadak 2. Siddhant Chaturvedi, who impressed audiences with his edgy performance in Gully Boy and his charismatic turn in Phone Bhoot, Gehraiyaan, steps into the shoes of the lead in Dhadak 2.

Directed by the promising Shazia Iqbal, who garnered critical acclaim for her short story in Love Storiyaan, Dhadak 2 delves into a tale of love yearning to overcome societal boundaries. The film tackles the vital subject of casteism in India, a social ill that continues to plague the nation. Here, love becomes a powerful force fighting for its right to exist, raising the question: can love truly conquer all, or will class and societal norms tear this couple apart?

Dhadak 2 promises a captivating journey filled with heart-wrenching romance, intense drama, and raw emotions that will resonate with audiences worldwide. Mark your calendars for November 22nd, 2024, as Dhadak 2 ignites the silver screen!

