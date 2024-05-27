If there is any synonym you ever need for the word extravagant, then give no second thought and say Ambanis. One of the richest families in the world is all set to host a grand pre-wedding function for their son, Anant Ambani, and would-be daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant, for the second time in a row.

The first pre-wedding bash for Anant and Radhika was hosted in Jamnagar and was a three-day affair with the entire Bollywood, ending in Gujarat to celebrate the union. This pre-wedding bash amounted to the Ambanis a whopping 1259 crore.

But guess what? The family is all set for the second pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, and this time, it is a foreign land. As per reports, Ambanis, along with a few Bollywood celebrities have already jet off to Italy.

A Real Life Dil Dhadakne Do!

Remember Zoya Akhtar’s film that showed the Mehras celebrating their wedding anniversary in an extravagant style. Well, Ambanis have cast the entire Bollywood as supporting actors in their real life Dil Dhadakne Do as they are ready to party on a cruise.

The festivities start from May 28. Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, MS Dhoni, and others were seen at a private airport taking off for this event, which will be a much-talked-about affair for the entire upcoming month. Taking their closeness with Ambanis into account, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, along with their families, are also expected to join the party soon.

600 Staff Members For 800 Guests

A report by India Times suggests that this pre-wedding bash will host 800 guests, and 600 staff members will be taking care of these 800 guests. The party will start in Italy on March 29 and end in Southern France on June 1. This four-day cruise affair will have events and a space theme party as well.

The guests will be welcomed on May 29 with a celebratory lunch that will be followed by a party in the evening called The Starry Nights. On May 30, there is a Roman-themed adventure planned, and on May 31, Ambanis will celebrate Veda Ambani’s first birthday with the entire Bollywood!

Wondering if there will be Galla Goodiyan on this cruise. That might be the biggest flash mob ever!

More details about the function will start pouring in soon. Stay tuned to Koimoi for all the updates.

