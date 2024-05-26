Salman Khan is ready to unleash his beast mode for Eid 2025 action biggie directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is titled Sikandar, and the actor is trying to pull off all his stunts by himself. However, people were curious to know who would lock horns with Bhaijaan.

Now rumors are rife that Baahubali actor Sathyaraj has finally joined the film as the antagonist. In a recent interview with a South Indian journalist, the actor confirmed the news himself and said that he is the villain in Salman Khan’s film, which AR Murugadoss is making.

This news has sent fans into a frenzy and the internet is losing its calm. For one, the film is a potential 1000 crore grosser looking at its casting, and two, Murugadoss is all set to create history, and his film Sikandar might turn as important as Ghajini was to Indian Cinema!

Fans Excited For Sikandar VS Katappa

Social media cannot contain its excitement ever since speculations of Sathyraj joining Sikandar have gone rife. A user commented, “Salman Khan Vs Kattappa! The Casting Of The Century……Sikandar !!!!” Another comment read, “Salman and Sathyaraj in one film. Rest In Peace, Box Office.” One more user wrote, “OMG! Sathyaraj (Katappa) is the villain of Salman Khan’s film. Day by day, Sikandar is going on a huge level.”

Box Office Expectations – 1000 Crore Grosser!

A comment read, “In 2022, during an event, Sathyaraj said, “If I get the right villain character, I am ready to act as a villain again.” In 2024, he will turn Villain for Salman Khan’s Sikandar. In a recent interview, he confirmed, “I am Salman Khan‘s villain.” Obviously, there were box office expectations as well. A user wrote, “Sikandar will rule the box-office charts and our hearts as well.. get ready for 𝐌𝐄𝐆𝐀 𝐌𝐀𝐒𝐒𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐄𝐈𝐃𝐈 .. HAPPY DAYS AHEAD 𝐒𝐀𝐋𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐊𝐇𝐀𝐍 in & as SIKANDAR.”

Katappa Ne Sikandar Ko Kyun Maara?

A comment read, “Nation Wants To Know, Katappa Ne Sikandar Ko Kyun Maara! Kal Se Sikandar Ka Hukum!!!” Another fan wrote, “If Sathyaraj is considering the role of a villain opposite Salman Khan, then Sikandar won’t be a simple action entertainer. There will be too many mind games and lots of twists and turns in Sikandar.”

Excited fans are already making posters of the film.

The villain of Salman Khan’s film – Telugu actor SathyaRaj (Katappa). This movie of Salman Khan is a sure blockbuster.

The villain of #Salmankhan‘s – Telugu actor SathyaRaj (Katappa).

👌

This movie of Salman Khan is a sure blockbuster, 🔥

This movie will achieve huge success with the characters of this film. All the characters of this film are looking strong. 👌💯💪#SikandarOnEid2025#Sikandar pic.twitter.com/tQfL22aXwS — EᑎTEᖇ10🧢 (@Enter10ON) May 26, 2024

For the unversed, Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead and the film will release on Eid 2025.

For more such trending stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

