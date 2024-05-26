Diljit Dosanjh is one of the few actors who has been very shy in talking his heart out. But he once was triggered by something, and whatever the thing was, it made him go berserk and slam Bollywood and its practices left, right, and center. In this interview, Diljit expressed he was not interested in Bollywood.

In fact, the Amar Singh Chamkila actor did not hesitate to call out the superstars of Bollywood, and he was very sure that his work might be affected by these statements, but he was still unaffected and unfazed.

The interview was even shared on Reddit, and a lot of fans speculated and assumed that the interview came out after Good Newzz was released and it might have something to do with Akshay Kumar. Some comments even pointed out that Diljit wanted to sing a song in the film, but was not given an opportunity and this decision was influenced by Akshay Kumar.

However, in his interview, Diljit Dosanjh never named any superstar but clearly had a lot to say about the work culture in the Hindi Film Industry. In a conversation with Anupama Chopra for Film Companion, the actor said, “Mere ko aisi ichcha bhi nahi hai ki main Bollywood mein aisa bahut bada kalakaar ban jaaun. Meri koi aisi ichcha nahi hai. Main music ko bahut pyaar karta hun aur bina kisi ki marzi se main music kar sakta hun.”

The actor continued to slam Bollywood’s work culture and compared it to that of Punjabi Film Industry. He further said, “Bina kisi superstar ke kehne se ki bhai iska kaam chalega, iska nahi chalega, isko gaana milega, isko nahi milega. Ye sab cheezein hamare beech nahi chalti. Punjab mein jo bhi artist hain wo khud gaana banate hain. Ye bahut badi azaadi hai. Koi banda hame rok nahi sakta hai. To music banane se mujhe koi rok nahi sakta hai. Jab tak mera man karega music banane ka, jab tak bhagwaan chahega music banaunga aur Bollywood mein kaam mile na mile, ratti bhar bhi parwaah nahi hai.”

Anupama Chopra, in the same interview, asked the Chamkila actor to offer his two cents on working in the Hindi Film Industry and shot a straight question, “Man uth gaya Bollywood se?” The actor had an even straight and brutal reply, “If I speak up about it, it’ll become a big deal,” he said. “It’s better to stay away from all this. Your eyes reveal everything. It isn’t necessary to use words. Filmmaking is the kind of medium where it isn’t necessary to get lines. You have your face and your expressions and your eyes, which reveal everything.“

The actor concluded his rant against the Hindi Film Industry and slammed the superstar culture, saying, “Baat niklegi to badi door talak jaayegi. Mujhe craze kisi actor ka nahi hai. Kisi actor ka, kisi director ka. Superstar honge apne ghar pe.”

We are still not sure what the Udta Punjab actor back then that he decided to call out the work culture in Bollywood, but we guess all is good at his end now that he has seen in two successful Hindi films of 2024 – Crew and Amar Singh Chamkila!

