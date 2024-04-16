Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila is getting rave reviews and is a brilliantly made biopic on the life of the late singer from Punjab. Diljit Dosanjh plays the late singer in the film and has done a remarkable job putting life to Chamkila. The film traces the journey of the superstar singer and his struggle throughout.

All the intrinsic details have also been worked upon. How Chamkila got his name by fluke, his first performance, first record, first photoshoot, everything has been covered in the biopic.

Amar Singh Chamkila even shows the events of his last day in detail, including his last meal at a home that served him cold food, and he joked about the same. However, his associate Lal Chand, in one of his interviews with Noble TV Canada in 2020, revealed more details about Chamkila’s last day, and there were some parts that did not make it to the film.

The interview, which was originally in Punjabi, was quoted by Indian Express in English and included some heartbreaking details of Chamkila’s last day that were not a part of the film.

The Last Meeting

Chamkila’s last meeting with his team was on the same day he was shot dead. His associate Lal Chand, in the interview, revealed how many of his team members did not want to work with him further. However, he instilled the last hope of courage the very day he was shot dead. Lal Chand, in the interview, said, “Some of our older friends had stopped associating with us. But I knew that I had to work somewhere, so it might as well be with Chamkila.”

The Premonition

Chamkila might have had a feeling that he would ultimately be killed following the threats he was receiving. In the interview, Lal Chand narrated the hint of Chamkila’s premonition and said, “All of us showed up at the office at around noon. Chamkila came by, and we sat around for about 10 minutes before departing for the show. Just as we were about to leave, Chamkila told everybody not to be afraid. He said, ‘I sing the songs, not you. Jis goli te mera naam likheya hoga, o mere te vajni hi vajni aa (The bullet that has my name written on it will strike only me).”

The Last Wish

While Amar Singh Chamkila, his wife Amarjot, and their team were on their way to the last Akhada of their life, they saw the posters of Patola on the way. The film starred Chamkila as well. He decided that they all would go and watch the film together after the show, but none of them could fulfill that wish.

The Last Words

When the team reached Akhada, everyone stepped out of the car while Lal Chand and Amarjot were still in the car. Lal Chand, while reaching out for his Dholak, was the first to notice a man pulling out a machine gun. By the time he could find a cover, Amarjot was shot in the belly while stepping out. Chamkila, who was shot in the back, did not realize what had happened, and, before crumbling down, his last words, addressed his wife – “Babbi Tenu Ki Hoya?” after he noticed a stream of blood coming out of her belly!

The Tragedy That Followed

Along with Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot, four people were killed in the attack. Lal Chang, who was shot in the thigh, managed to flee the scene. A tragedy followed this huge tragedy as well. After the firing started, the villagers who were gathered in the Akhada tried looking for cover and entered the place where the halwai was frying jalebis. The kadhai with boiling oil upturned, splashing the boiling oil on people, adding to the tragedy.

Amar Singh Chamkila was called the Elvis of Punjab. He was the highest-selling artist of his time, and his biopic is getting all the love it deserves. The film starring Diljit Dosanjh as Chamkila and Parineeti Chopra as Amarjot has been helmed by Imtiaz Ali and is streaming on Netflix.

