Imtiaz Ali is back to doing what he does best. Weaving magic on the silver screen. The director started his career in 2005 with a film that was produced by Dharmendra and launched Abhay Deol in the film industry. He is back with his 9th directorial, Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra.

Imtiaz is considered one of those magical stars who has never shied away from creating masterpieces. His films might not have been box-office marvels, but all of them have a special place in the audience’s hearts except for two.

The only exceptions in Imtiaz Ali‘s career have been Jab Harry Met Sejal, starring Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan, and the other being a second attempt at Love Aaj Kal, starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

Since all the Imtiaz films deserve your love and attention, here is a curated list of all his films and every single detail about them. We have also mentioned where to watch these magical stories. Have a look at all his films ranked from the least rated on IMDb to Top Rated on IMDb.

9. Love Aaj Kal (2020)

IMDb Rating: 4.7

Box Office India: 37.74 crore

Box Office Worldwide: 56.90 crore

Box Office Verdict: Flop

Starcast: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Randeep Hooda

Awards: None

Where To Watch: Jio Cinema, Netflix

What Is It About?

When professional ambitions clash with personal feelings for a modern-day couple, a love story from a bygone era may offer some wisdom.

8. Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017)

IMDb Rating: 5.1

Box Office India: 62.50 crore

Box Office Worldwide: 111.04 crore

Box Office Verdict: Losing

Starcast: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma

Awards: None

Where To Watch: Netflix

What Is It About?

A depressed middle-aged tour guide who lives in his own bubble gets another chance to experience and face reality through a chirpy girl.

7. Love Aaj Kal (2009)

IMDb Rating: 6.8

Box Office India: 67 crore

Box Office Worldwide: 119 crore

Box Office Verdict: Hit

Starcast: Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor

Awards: Best Lyrics Filmfare – Ajj Din Chadheya (Irshad Kamil), Best Choreography Filmfare – Chor Bazari (Bosco-Caesar)

Where To Watch: Prime Video

What Is It About?

An old-fashioned romantic tells his personal love story to a modern man who has just broken up with his girlfriend. Has love really ever changed?

6. Tamasha (2015)

IMDb Rating: 7.3

Box Office India: 65.50 crore

Box Office Worldwide: 136.60 crore

Box Office Verdict: Average

Starcast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

Awards: Best Lyrics Filmfare – Agar Tum Saath Ho (Irshad Kamil)

Where To Watch: Netflix, Zee 5, Prime Video

What Is It About?

A boy meets a girl in Corsica. They decide not to reveal their real name or personality. What happens next? It is the same old story – Phir Wahi Kahaani!

5. Socha Na Tha (2005)

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Box Office India: 3.43 crore

Box Office Worldwide: 5.28 crore

Box Office Verdict: Flops

Starcast: Abhay Deol, Ayesha Takia

Awards: None

Where To Watch: Prime Video, Zee 5

What Is It About?

A boy is forced to meet a girl for an arranged marriage, but even though he refuses the match, they secretly become friends. As things get complicated and both get engaged to different people, they realize they’ve fallen in love with each other.

4. Highway (2014)

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Box Office India: 27.25 crore

Box Office Worldwide: 52.44 crore

Box Office Verdict: Average

Starcast: Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda

Awards: Best Actress Critics Filmfare (Alia Bhatt)

Where To Watch: YouTube, Google Play

What Is It About?

Right before her wedding, a young woman finds herself abducted and held for ransom. As the initial days pass, she begins to develop a strange bond with her kidnapper.

3. Rockstar (2011)

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Box Office India: 71 crore

Box Office Worldwide: 108.71 crore

Box Office Verdict: Losing

Starcast: Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, Shammi Kapoor

Awards: Best Actor Popular Filmfare (Ranbir Kapoor), Best Actor Critics Filmfare (Ranbir Kapoor), Best Music Director Filmfare (AR Rahman), Best Lyrics Filmfare – Nadaan Parindey (Irshad Kamil), Best Playback Singer Male Filmfare – Jo Bhi Main (Mohit Chauhan)

Where To Watch: Zee 5, Jio Cinema

What Is It About?

Janardhan Jakhar, aka Jordan, chases his dreams of becoming a big Rock star, during which he falls in love with Heer.

2. Jab We Met (2007)

IMDb Rating: 7.9

Box Office India: 30.85 crore

Box Office Worldwide: 48.87 crore

Box Office Verdict: Hit

Starcast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor

Awards: National Award For Best Playback Singer (Shreya Ghoshal) & Choreographer (Saroj Khan), Best Actress Filmfare (Kareena Kapoor Khan), Best Dialogues Filmfare (Imtiaz Ali)

Where To Watch: Prime Video

What Is It About?

A depressed wealthy businessman finds his life changing after he meets a spunky and carefree young woman, Geet.

1. Amar Singh Chamkila (2024)

Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, the film is streaming on Netflix and is rated 8.4 on IMDb.

THE EXCEPTIONS

Imtiaz Ali has been associated with three more beauties as a writer. Check out where to watch them.

1. Cocktail (2012)

IMDb Rating: 6.3

Starcast: Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty

Director: Homi Adajania

Where To Watch: Jio Cinema, Zee 5

What Is It About?

A love triangle between a guy and two girls who are best friends but the complete opposite of one another.

2. Ahista Ahista (2006)

IMDb Rating: 6.9

Starcast: Abhay Deol, Soha Ali Khan

Director: Shivam Nair

Where To Watch: Prime Video

What Is It About?

An acting marriage witness, Ankush falls in love with a girl who has been betrayed by her lover. When he returns back, Ankush tries his best to save his relationship.

3. Laila Majnu

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Starcast: Avinash Tiwary, Triptii Dimri

Director: Sajid Ali

Where To Watch: Zee 5

What Is It About?

Taking the leap out of the classic folklore, the story is set in today’s time in Kashmir, where Laila Majnu has problems relevant to the youth of today. While dealing with their feuding families, a passionate love story unravels.

