Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani and Manoj Joshi led Bhooth Bangla has completed two weeks in theatres. The horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan has maintained a healthy momentum and is now chasing the 150 crore mark. Scroll below for the detailed box office report on day 14.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 14

According to estimates, Bhooth Bangla earned 4 crore on day 14. The BOGO offer has been boosting the collection, bringing in steady footfalls. It witnessed a slight improvement compared to 3.9 crore collected on the previous day. Starting today, it will also face competition from Ek Din and Raja Shivaji.

The overall earnings in India have reached 143.91 crore net. Bhooth Bangla is made on an estimated budget of 120 crore. It is a box office success, with returns of 23.91 crore in its kitty. When converted into a profit percentage, the ROI stands at 20%. A plus affair!

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 95.68 crore

Day 8: 6.4 crore

Day 9: 11.72 crore

Day 10: 13.36 crore

Day 11: 4 crore*

Day 12: 4.85 crore*

Day 13: 3.9 crore*

Day 14: 4 crore*

Total: 143.91 crore

Chasing the domestic lifetime of OMG 2

The next big target for Bhooth Bangla is to hit the 150 crore milestone. It needs less than 7 crore in the kitty, which will be easily accumulated by tomorrow. With that, Akshay Kumar starrer will beat OMG 2 and emerge as his 8th highest-grossing film of all time. It will also become his 3rd highest post-COVID grosser. Exciting times ahead!

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 14 Summary

Budget: 120 crore

India net: 143.91 crore

ROI: 23.91 crore

ROI%: 20%

India gross: 169.81 crore

Verdict: Plus

*estimates, official figures awaited.

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