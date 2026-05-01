Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial Raja Shivaji has opened to ravishing reviews in India. The Marathi historical action drama enjoyed massive pre-release buzz. Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, and Mahesh Manjrekar’s co-starrer has made a fantastic start in advance bookings, leaving behind Sairat’s opening. Scroll below for the day 1 box office update!

Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final)

Riteish Deshmukh has pulled a major casting coup as the project also features Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh, among others. The on-ground buzz is massive, and it very well translated into footfalls. According to Sacnilk, Raja Shivaji registered advance booking worth 5.14 crore gross (excluding blocked seats).

Over 2 lakh tickets have been sold across the nation. The majority of sales were in the Marathi belt, where ticket sales exceeded 1.67 lakh, translating to a gross of 4.26 crore. The remaining sum comes from the Hindi version. In the final 24 hours, Riteish Deshmukh starrer scored a 107% jump in pre-sales.

Sets new milestones for Marathi cinema!

No Marathi film has achieved such heights at the box office. Raja Shivaji has created history with the highest advance booking sales of all time. It is now heading for a record-breaking opening.

Back in 2016, Sairat delivered the highest opening with a net collection of 3.6 crore. Riteish Deshmukh’s latest release has gone way past that mark in advance booking alone. It will now be exciting to see where it eventually lands on day 1 at the box office.

More about Raja Shivaji

The historical action drama was simultaneously shot in Marathi and Hindi. It is reportedly the most expensive Marathi film ever made, with a reported budget of 100 crore. It was released on May 1, 2026, and is produced by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company.

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Must Read: Raja Shivaji X Review: “Every Marathi Will Swell With Pride” To “Box Office Juggernaut” – Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Is Roaring With Praises!

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