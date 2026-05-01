Riteish Deshmukh has arrived with his vision on the life of the founder of the Maratha empire, Chhatrapati Shivaji. Titled Raja Shivaji, the Marathi historical action drama has opened to flourishing reviews. Cine-goers have given a huge thumbs up to the direction, the cast, as well as the storyline. Scroll below for the X review.

Raja Shivaji also stars Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh. Spoiler alert ahead: The Internet is also going ga-ga over Salman Khan’s cameo. The stakes were high, as it is reportedly made on a budget of 100 crore, the most expensive Marathi film ever made. But the risk has seemingly paid off.

Cine-goers are calling it a “box office juggernaut”

Viewers are impressed with the strong content. A cine-goer on X wrote in his review, “#RajaShivajiReview ⭐⭐⭐⭐4/5 It’s A brilliant and Outstanding cinema. @Riteishd u are amazing performance as shivaji Raja 🙏 ritesh direction are truly amazing. ALL side actor performance are brilliant. Special Cameo 🔥🔥 goosebumps moment. Song and Bgm are outstanding 👍.”

#RajaShivajiReview ⭐⭐⭐⭐4/5 It’s A brilliant and Outstanding cinema.@Riteishd u are amazing performance as shivaji Raja 🙏 ritesh direction are truly amazing.

ALL side actor performance are brilliant. Special Cameo 🔥🔥 goosebumps moment.

Song and Bgm are outstanding 👍. pic.twitter.com/wPU0pBt3Jh — Hitesh Kumar (@HiteshKumar2112) May 1, 2026

Another shared, “#OneWordReview… #RajaShivaji: POWER-PACKED. Rating: ½ A magnificent tribute to one of #India’s greatest warrior kings – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj… Director #RiteishDeshmukh delivers a landmark film… DON’T MISS IT! #RajaShivajiReview”

#OneWordReview…#RajaShivaji: POWER-PACKED.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐⭐️½

A magnificent tribute to one of #India‘s greatest warrior kings – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj… Director #RiteishDeshmukh delivers a landmark film… DON’T MISS IT! #RajaShivajiReview — 𝓟𝓪𝓻𝓶𝓪𝓻 𝓡𝓪𝓱𝓾𝓵 💕 (@DirectorRahulRN) May 1, 2026

A viewer wrote, “#RajaShivajiReview: #RiteishDeshmukh has achieved the impossible. Not only as an actor but as a director, he has crafted a monumental tribute to the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. #RajaShivaji This isn’t just a biopic; it’s a masterclass in historical storytelling that balances raw emotion with larger-than-life scale. Raja Shivaji is a landmark for Marathi Cinema, officially putting it on the global map. With record-breaking advance bookings and a massive pan-India release in multiple languages, this film is set to become a Box Office Juggernaut.”

#RajaShivajiReview: ⭐⭐⭐⭐🌟 #RiteishDeshmukh has achieved the impossible. Not only as an actor but as a director, he has crafted a monumental tribute to the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. #RajaShivaji This isn’t just a biopic; it’s a masterclass in historical… pic.twitter.com/GMonDNLEgu — Vishwajit Patil (@_PatilVishwajit) May 1, 2026

Another shared, “#RajaShivaji ⭐⭐⭐⭐ As a Marathi, it gave me goosebumps throughout. Some people might feel the VFX and CGI are average, but you have to remember—this is coming from the Marathi film industry. #Riteshdeshmukh did full justice to Shivaji Maharaj’s role. Just ho for it 🔥”

#RajaShivaji ⭐⭐⭐⭐

As a Marathi, it gave me goosebumps throughout. Some people might feel the VFX and CGI are average, but you have to remember—this is coming from the Marathi film industry.#Riteshdeshmukh did full justice to Shivaji Maharaj’s role. Just ho for it 🔥 pic.twitter.com/drBbIiCL2P — Aditya SRKian 🚩 (@AdityaRaut85685) May 1, 2026

A tweet read, “#RajaShivaji Review – Magnificent Blockbuster 🚩🚩 Rating – ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ✨ Raja Shivaji is a monumental moment for Marathi cinema bringing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to life with unmatched grandeur, authenticity, and technical brilliance. 👏👏 @Riteishd delivers a career-defining performance, embodying Maharaj’s visionary leadership and fierce spirit, while @geneliad adds depth as Maharani Saibai. @duttsanjay and @juniorbachchan bring a powerful, commanding presence as adversaries. With Ajay Atul’s thunderous music and Santosh Sivan’s breathtaking visuals, this isn’t just a film.. it’s a celebration of Swarajya.🔥🔥 Get ready for a blockbuster that will make every Marathi heart swell with pride. Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji…💣🔥🔥🔥”

#RajaShivaji Review – Magnificent Blockbuster 🚩🚩 Rating – ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ✨ Raja Shivaji is a monumental moment for Marathi cinema bringing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to life with unmatched grandeur, authenticity, and technical brilliance. 👏👏@Riteishd delivers a… pic.twitter.com/2ILRRVYpzE — Girish ✨ (@Girish__28) May 1, 2026

Riteish Deshmukh and his gang seem to have lived upto the expectations. The historical action drama released on May 1, is heading for a record-breaking opening at the box office.

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