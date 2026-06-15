The iconic comedy franchise Dhamaal is back again with its next highly anticipated installment. The makers recently dropped the trailer for Dhamaal 4, which has fueled excitement to the max. Countdown to the fourth movie in the series is officially underway, and the audience is thrilled for the comedy chaos.

The laughter-packed trailer has brought back the franchise’s trademark humor and fun, sending fans on a nostalgia trip. Makers are now adding another layer of excitement with the release of the first song from the movie. Dhamaal 4’s new track Chatni, teased in the trailer, has been unveiled, generating massive buzz around the movie.

Chatni Brings A Burst Of Bhojpuri Flavor To Dhamaal 4

The new track matches the fun-filled energy of the Dhamaal series. Chatni is a high-energy folk-inspired song that brings the infectious energy of Bhojpuri music to the franchise’s madcap world. Anchored by the iconic lines, “Phulauri Bina Chatni Kaise Bani,” the song is packed with catchy beats and foot-tapping rhythms, making it a perfect addition to the film’s world of laughter and chaos.

Dhamaal 4’s new track is allegedly a remake of a very popular traditional Bhojpuri song. It has evolved from Bhojpuri folk music and has become very popular, gaining widespread attention as chutney music. The new version matches the film madness and is sung by Neelkamal Singh and Mamta Sharma, with upbeat lyrics penned by Dheeraj Babuaan and music composed by Neelkamal Singh and Aditya Dev.

Cast Brings The Song’s Fun-Filled Energy To Life

The music video of Chatni features Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Anjali Anand, and Ravi Kishan. The song perfectly captures the cast’s playful chemistry and the madness. One of the highlights of the track is Ravi Kishan, who brings his signature Bhojpuri style and energy to the performance.

More About Dhamaal 4

Promising a rib-tickling entertainer for audiences of all ages, Dhamaal 4 brings together a powerhouse ensemble cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Sanjay Mishra, along with Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan.

Dhamaal 4 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with Devgn Films, a T-Series Films, and Maruti International Panorama Studios production. Dhamaal 4 is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. Dhamaal 4 releases in cinemas on July 10, 2026.

Watch The Chatni Song Here

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Must Read: Dhamaal 4 Trailer Review: Ajay Devgn & Gang Pulls The Red Button But Woh Nahi Dabana Tha ‘Coz They Turn The Most Mad Team Of Comedy Franchises!

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