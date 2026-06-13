Apne theek saamne dekhiye, wheel ke saamne ek red button hai?

….Daba diya!

….Nahi Dabana Tha!!!

If reading that dialogue instantly triggered a rush of nostalgia and massive laughter, then get ready for the madness because Dhamaal 4 is promising the most mad part of its franchise! Ajay Devgn and all the comedy veterans have been assembled by Indra Kumar, bringing the baap of slapstick comedies, and the entire team dives into absolute madness!

These are 3 minutes and 27 seconds of classic chaos generated by a gang to bring the most hilarious and biggest treasure hunt ever caught on camera. They have officially pulled the red button, and the explosion of laughter is bound to disrupt the box office for sure!

Dhamaal 4 trailer has not restricted the chase to the land. They dive into the sea, and with a secret map, they are all set to dig for a treasure. Right from Ravi Kishan to Riteish Deshmukh, and Javed Jaffrey to Anjali Anand, comedy stars ensure that you laugh the loudest along with them!

Ravi Kishan‘s pirate-themed villain is the winner for me! And Phulauri bina Chutney Kaise Bina is the official hook of the film as it roams through the sea, thick jungles, and a haunted mansion filled with ghosts! The biggest win for the trailer is its unapologetic callbacks hitting the nostalgia just the right amount!

This trailer is loud, hilarious, nostalgic, and completely self-aware of its own madness. It tells you right from the first frame to leave your logic at home and just dive into the chaos. With Ajay Devgn leading a brilliant comedy gang, this treasure hunt is going to bring laughter riots to the theaters.

Check out the trailer of Dhamaal 4 here.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with Devgn Films, a T-Series Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios production, Dhamaal 4 is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The film is all set to release in cinemas on the 10th of July 2026.

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Must Read: Welcome To The Jungle Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar With A Housefull Gang Is Hera Pheri-ing & Golmaal-ing All At Once Promising Only One Thing – Madness!

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