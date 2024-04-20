Ravi Kishan is currently in the news for three reasons. Firstly for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, secondly for his performance in the recently released film Laapataa Ladies, and finally for a woman allegedly claiming herself to be his second wife.

The superstar is one of the first and the biggest Bhojpuri stars in the country. In fact, his contribution to giving the language a solid voice in cinema is unparalleled. However, before turning into a Bhojpuri superstar, he was performing supporting characters in Hindi films.

One such film was Udhaar Ki Zindagi, which starred Kajol, Jeetendra, and Moushumi Chatterjee. The film had Ravi Kishan play a supporting role, and in one of his interviews with Siddharth Kannan, the actor recalled what happened to his paycheck from the film.

Ravi signed the film for almost 80K INR. He finished shooting for his parts and was paid 11K. Later, the producer told him to come and finish his dubbing in a studio in Bandra. The actor obliged and was super elated since he planned to give the entire money to his father, who mortgaged a piece of land back in his village.

The Laapataa Ladies actor said, “Udhaar Ki Zindagi main ek film kar raha tha, mujhe paise ki sakht zaroorat thi. The producer told me, ‘You come, finish your dubbing, and take your money.’ I finished the dubbing aur main bada khush; I told the producer, Sir, waah kya film bani hai, bahut badi hit hogi.” He then asked for his paycheck and got the shock of his life.

The producer asked Ravi Kishan, “Kaahe ka cheque?” He then said, “Cheque maangoge to abhi role kaat dunga. Jo picture mein dikh raha hai wo bhi kaat dunga.” Ravi Kishan recalled with a smile, “I asked him not to cut the role. Bike uthaayi and crying and crying.”

What the actor said next definitely defines why he is the superstar he is. He said, “Lekin jeevan mein ye sab bahut zaroori hai, humiliation, dhokhe, thokarein. Nahi milti hain to galat hai. Aapko banata hai ye. Ye cheezein aapko pakka karti hain aur main isko bahut positively leta hun. Usko leke main ye seekhta hun ki main ab kisi ke saath yeh naa karun.”

Definitely, the actor’s mantra to life, ‘Zindagi Jhand Baa, Phir Bhi Ghaman Baa, ‘ makes so much sense listening to how he has dealt with lows in his life.

For more such anecdotes, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ravi Kishan Takes A Dig At Deepika Padukone’s ‘Besharam Rang’ While Calling Shah Rukh Khan His ‘Old Friend,’ Apologizes For His ‘Vulgar’ Bhojpuri Songs

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News