Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee has recently opened up on her career in Hindi film cinema and how she chose to take a break as she was replaced from a lot of films including Jaya Bachchan & Sanjeev Kumar’s iconic film Koshish which was directed by Gulzar.

In an interview recently she expressed her disappointment over the manipulations that were done to her to trigger her to walk out of the film. She revealed that she had even started shooting for the film but was replaced by the talented Jaya Bachchan in just three days.

However, no one knows the story behind Moushumi Chatterjee getting replaced by the Mili actress. Gulzar won a National Award for directing the film and Sanjeev Kumar got a National Award for Best Actor. But all the accolades for this classic film would have been Moushumi ji’s if Ms. Bachchan’s team and Gulzar would not have played her. Scroll down to read her revelations.

While speaking to Lehren TV, the Angoor actress revealed that she started shooting for the 1972 film Koshish which was being helmed by Gulzar and starred Sanjeev Kumar and her as a speech and hearing-impaired couple. She narrates, “I shot for three days, and I could see what manipulations were done in those three days. I could see Jaya Bachchan’s secretary; she was there from morning to night at the office. And all of a sudden Gulzar da, whom I had known since Geetanjali and who used to teach my mother-in-law Urdu, said, ‘You have got to shoot from tomorrow to a little late in the night.’ I had just had a baby and I said, ‘I cannot, I have a child at home. I can only shoot in one shift.’ Then he said in front of everybody, ‘You know so many actresses are there in line to take that spot.’ I got triggered, and I said, ‘Then take them.

She further recalled Gulzar calling his father-in-law Hemant Kumar a well-known music director of his time. “When Gulzar da saw that I was really ready to leave, he called Hemant Da. And then he was like ‘Dada, she is going.’ And my father-in-law simply said, ‘Let her go”, she completes the story.

In the same interview, she confessed that her professional life always lagged due to her personal commitments. She also shared that Manoj Kumar, who was directing Roti, Kapda Aur Makaan was very upset with her when he got to know that the actress was pregnant while they were shooting for the film.

Moushumi Chatterjee was last seen in Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Piku where she played DP’s mausi and had fun-filled banter scenes with Mr. Bachchan.

