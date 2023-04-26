Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were one of the most-loved onscreen jodis after they starred together in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. The couple soon began to make headlines for their off-screen romance. After a few years of dating, Deepika and Ranbir broke up. DP had even got the nape of her neck inked with his initials ‘RK’. Later in the shocking revelations, it was reported that the Bajirao Mastani actress caught him red-handed cheating on her.

After their split, they put their professional foot forward and came together for Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Tamasha’. While the film failed to drag the audience to the theatre, it was critically acclaimed. Scroll down to read what we have you in today’s throwback story.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While scrolling through social media, we came across a throwback video from Tamasha’s event that saw Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone trolling the reporter. At the event, the news reporter was seen asking the former lovers to come together for a project. He said, We rarely see that happen in Bollywood, where two former lovers come together for a movie. How do you guys do it so amazingly well?”

While Ranbir Kapoor begins to answer, Deepika Padukone interrupts saying “such a unique question.” Ranbir Kapoor then says, “Subha main uthta hoon ghar pe, ye uthti hai ghar pe, naha dho ke ye set pe pohchti hai, main set pe pohchta jata hoon. Imtiaz Ali hume scene batate hain aur hum shoot karte hain. Finished!” Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@its_ranbir_world)

Reports of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor reuniting for another projects often makes headline every now and then.

Cut short to present, Ranbir Kapoor is happily married to Alia Bhatt and both are parenting their newborn baby girl Raha Kapoor. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone tied the knot with Ranveer Singh in November 2018.

Must Read: ‘Aashiqui 2’ Turns 10! Did You Know Shraddha Kapoor’s Crazy Fan Saw The Romantic Musical 40 Times & Texted Her Aarohi?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News