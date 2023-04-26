Akshay Kumar was once upon a time called the box office superstar when the star started reigning the number game. He had the Midas touch they said as whatever film he starred in earned brilliant box office figures. However before Akshay Kumar it was and it indeed is the superstar Salman Khan who ruled the number game.

Bhaijaan’s films win box office numbers irrespective of the critics’ verdict. Something, which Akshay slowly developed and lost in a jiffy. But there seems to be a reason for this lost charm and we wonder if it is this statement of the Tiger star in one of his interviews.

In an interview dated to the decade of Wanted and Dabangg, Salman Khan discussed why stars should not do four films a year! A feat, Akshay Kumar developed in recent years, won the game, and then eventually lost big time last year. Scroll down to read what the Khan superstar said.

In an interview shared on Reddit, Khan superstar was seen having a conversation with a journalist where he mentioned why releasing 4 films in a year is not such a good idea.“When 4 films are coming out in a span of 2 months, it is very very difficult for your fans to go watch 4 films in a salary of two months”, he told the journalist.

When he was asked if it is a superstar like him whose film releases in such a short span he denied the formula and said, “No matter how much you love a film star, a movie star, he is just a movie star. You go and watch his movie if you have the extra money and yet you go through your college, your dates, your food, your food, supporting your family, and all that.”

Salman Khan concluded, “I wanted a gap of at least 3-4 months between films.” After watching this clip, Redditors only remembered Akshay Kumar who used to release four films a year till the time he had four big debacles in the year 2022 with Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, and Samrat Prithviraj.

A user mocked, “Akshay likes the venture capitalist model. Invest in 5 companies and it doesn’t matter if 4 fail as long as one is super successful – make 5 films and it doesn’t matter if 4 flop as long as one is a super hit.”

Another user explained how Akshay Kumar is making money anyway and wrote, “Akshay is not producing these movies. He is getting paid for all of them as an actor. So it doesn’t matter if it is a hit or a flop. He is making bank either way. His future prospects will suffer, yes, but there will always be some director who will cast him in his movie.”

However, someone defended the Hera Pheri star and wrote, “But still Akshay movies opened well, The ones with hype. Intrigue +star = good opening.” To this, another user explained, “The movie completes its run in 2 weeks. BP had a 13-cr opening but merely managed 50 cr. He does excessive marketing for his movies that’s why it opens with that figure but what is the use? Gave 4 back-to-back disasters.”

One more comment explained how Akshay Kumar once confessed that he thinks acting is just another job. The comment read, “It just struck me because of something Akshay said on Koffee with Karan. He views his films as a job, nothing more than that. He shows up on time and does his role and moves on. There is nothing wrong with this. But, that somewhat takes away from his appeal.”

For the unversed, while Salman Khan is gearing up for his next release Tiger 3 he is basking in the glory of success for his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is running fairly at the Box Office.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar fans await his next film in theatres. While his film Selfiee also starring Emraan Hashmi ditched the digital route and was released in theatres, it is expected that his next film Oh My God 2, which was planned for an OTT release, will also hit the theatres first.

