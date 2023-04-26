YRF is on a roll. After winning over fans with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, the studio is all set to dish out one more much-awaited film from their spy universe – the third instalment of the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer, Tiger 3. And the studio’s VFX department – known as yFX, is busy.

Recently, the department head Sherry Bharda opened up about the two films and revealed what it’s like to work with both the Khans. Read on to know all she said.

During a recent chat with Pinkvilla, the head of YRF’s VFX – yFX, Sherry Bharda, got candid about the work they have done on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ and what they are doing for Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3.’ Talking about their last project – the SRK starrer that emerged as the biggest blockbuster in Bollywood this year, she said, “We had to do a studio shoot due to the pandemic. There were travel restrictions with limited people on the set. What was live action in the original draft had to become VFX driven.”

Praising Shah Rukh Khan, Sherry said, “He is one of the most co-operative and insightful actors. He is very interested in the process. He would always want to see what was done, and if the VFX has achieved what they wanted to. He was interested to know the process and how it will finally revolve itself into the shot. Such collaboration is not very frequent. So, the VFX team greatly appreciated and it was an immense opportunity working with him.”

When asked about yFX’s next – Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, Sherry said, “We have been working with Salman Khan for a long time. We have done several VFX shoots with him over the years. He had adapted and adjusted to it well enough. We know what works for him and he knows what is required. With him, it’s all about how clearly you can convey the VFX requirement. Once that’s done, the process is collaborative.”

Talking about the visuals that will be seen in Tiger 3, Sherry revealed that a lot of prep work has gone into creating the much-awaited Salman Khan threequel. She said, “We invested a lot of time on the film and hence the process once it went on floors has become easier. We pre-visualized each and every scene of Tiger 3 and that has led to the process becoming a lot more efficient. Tiger 3 is a well-planned film with ample pre-production,”

Sherry also revealed yFX’s favourite scene to date – the Tiger x Pathaan crossover in Pathaan. She said, “That’s our favourite scene of all time. It was complicated but Sidharth (Anand, director) had a very clear vision of what he wanted. It was a challenge and we did it well.”

