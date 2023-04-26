Akshay Kumar fans have been waiting for a sure-shot masala film from their star. But it seems like the wait to see the superstar on the big screen may be a little longer than expected. If reports are to be believed, then Oh My God 2 is all set to release on OTT, with Voot and Jio cinemas likely to bid for the film.

However, things might take a turn if one of the producers, the Sooyavanshi actor himself, decides to ditch the digital route and risk the film for theatres. Sources say that audiences can rejoice to watch the Hera Pheri star on the big screen if all goes well.

The decision for Oh My God 2 is pending on Akshay Kumar’s strategy. The actor will take over once he is back from the shoot of his next action extravaganza with Tiger Shroff, Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

A report by Times Of India confirmed that the release route for Oh My God 2 is yet not confirmed and depends on Akshay Kumar’s decision. A source close to the team told TOI, “The makers of OMG2 have not decided on the release medium yet. But one thing is for sure. They are still figuring out the permutations. The decision to go for a straight-to-OTT release over a theatrical run cannot be taken without consulting the film’s star and co-producer Akshay Kumar. Since Akshay has been busy with the shoot of Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan in Scotland and other foreign locations, this decision of OMG2’s release has been on hold. The team will convene once Akshay is back in Mumbai, and only then will the way ahead be formalised.”

If OMG 2 decides to go for a theatrical release, it might get a shout-out from B and C tier cities owing to its content. However, not to forget this is the same target audience for the superstars of last year’s debacles, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu.

Akshay Kumar decided to skip the digital route and dig theatres for his last release Selfiee also starring Emraan Hashmi. However, the film fell flat at the box office. Oh My God 2 also stars Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. The film targets the education system in India and will talk about adult education as well.

