The much-awaited Hera Pheri sequel finally went on floors a few days ago bringing together the hit trio Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal to reprise the roles. Amidst this, the latest report claims that Sanjay Dutt has now come on board for the Hera Pheri 4.

Once Anees Bazmee left, it was announced that Farhad Samji would take over as director and that a promo had been shot. According to a later report, the third installment will not be referred to as Hera Pheri 3 and it now goes by the name Hera Pheri 4.

Bollywood Hungama report now claims that Sanjay Dutt has been roped in to play a negative role in the film. The report cited a source as saying, “Sanjay Dutt has indeed signed the film. It is said that he’ll be playing one of the antagonists in the film. His character is blind and quite quirky. He’s expected to add to the madness quotient of the Hera Pheri series.”

“Sanjay Dutt is superb in comedy roles and the makers felt he’ll be right for this role. Moreover, his casting will add to the brand value. He’s an exciting addition to the Hera Pheri universe and it’ll be interesting for the audiences to see him locking horns with Raju (Akshay Kumar), Shyam (Suniel Shetty), and Baburao Ganpatrao Apte (Paresh Rawal),” the report quoted the source.

Arshad Warsi has reportedly been signed for Hera Pheri 4, but the publication was unable to confirm this news. Even still, some fans were thrilled to see Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi again because they were both beloved characters in the Munnabhai franchise—Munna Bhai and Circuit, respectively.

