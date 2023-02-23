Finally, after a lot of speculations and requests, the iconic trio – Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal have returned for the third instalment of the cult classic comedy movie Hera Pheri franchise. Yes, it’s finally happening. However, as soon as the news hit the media, reports were rife that Farhad Samji had been roped in as the director of the film. Now, angry fans are signing a petition.

Well, while fans are super thrilled to get a taste of the classic movie in the sequel and happy to see the trio together, they are also quite upset to know who would be directing the film. Scroll below to get the scoop below!

According to a report mentioned in Times of India, Farhad Samji, the director of Housefull 4 is apparently going to helm Hera Pheri 3 starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. And, now, fans got irked at knowing Farhad Samji has been roped in as the filmmaker as they claimed he does not suit the style of Hera Pheri treatment. A few even started a petition asking everyone to sign for replacing the director from the film.

On the platform Change.org, one of the angry fans created a petition whose description reads, “Clearly as the title suggests, we do not want Farhad Samji directing a classic film franchise such as Hera Pheri. His track record or previous films directed has not been satisfying for which the film Phir Hera Pheri needs a replacement.” And already 166 people have signed the petition.

One of the signers wrote in the comment section, “Don’t want classic to be ruined.”

While another one reasoned, “He will ruin the legacy.”

The third one penned, “Saving Hera Pheri 3 is saving Indian cinema.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Farhad Samji directing Hera Pheri 3? Even though there hasn’t been any confirmed announcement on the same, let us know your opinions.

