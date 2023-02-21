One’s loss has become one’s gain! Ever since the rumours of the cult classic film Hera Pheri returning with its 3rd instalment surfaced on the web, fans have been waiting with bated breath for more updates on the same. Right from if Kartik Aaryan has really replaced Akshay Kumar in the film to who will helm the 3rd instalment – all eyes have been on Hera Pheri updates. Now if latest reports are anything to go by Farhad Samji has been roped in to direct Hera Pheri 3. Yes, you heard that right!

Earlier when the official announcement was made, the event saw Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal with two new faces to the franchise – Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham. However, due to reasons best known to the makers and the actors, John ab AB made a swift exit from the third part.

According to the latest media reports, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Aneez Bazmee, who was in the driving seat, is no more linked to the film as it has now gone to Farhad Samji. Yes, that’s true! A report in ETimes states that the shoot of the film has kick-started with Samaji. The filmmaker has earlier helmed films like Bachchhan Paandey, Housefull 4 and others.

This afternoon we told you, Hera Pheri 3 has gone on the floors with the OG cast of Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal as Raju, Shyam and Baburao. Well even before Farhad’s name emerged as the film’s director, reports were abuzz that Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa might sit on the driving seat. He even confirmed the same and stated that he’d get officially involved in the scripting of the film after he’s done with the shoot of Dream Girl 2.

Farhan Samji was earlier in the news for his creative differences with Aayush Sharma which led to the actor’s exit from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the film was earlier titled as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

