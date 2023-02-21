Since last year, there have been quite a lot of rumours about the third venture of one of the cult comedy classics Hera Pheri franchise. Sometimes there were reports that Akshay Kumar won’t be returning as Raju being the iconic trio with Suniel Shetty’s Shyam and Paresh Rawal’s Babu Bhaiya, on the other times, the news was that Kartik Aaryan is going to replace Akshay in the third venture. However, all the speculations have come to an end, and the film has rolled onto the floors for shooting. Honestly, we can’t keep calm. Scroll below to get the scoop.

A few days back, there were reports that Akshay, Suniel, and Paresh had gone to meet the producer Firoz Nadiadwala after 15 years, and it had given us hope that Hera Pheri part 3 is finally going to happen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, a recent update has come forth about Hera Pheri 3 that might leave you stunned. The iconic trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal start shooting for the film today. As per a close source to the development revealed to Pinkvilla, “The original Hera Pheri gang reunites to take this cult franchise forward.”

The insider further revealed, “While ample meetings about the script have happened over the last few months, the team is now confident that Hera Pheri 3 will do complete justice to all the hype and anticipation around the part 3 of Hera Pheri. Right from producer Firoz Nadiadwala to the actors – Akshay, Paresh and Suniel are all excited with positivity to return on the set as Raju, Shyam and Baburao.”

Well, apparently, Hera Pheri 3 rolled on the shooting floor at Empire Studios in Mumbai where the first film of this franchise was also shooted back in 1999. 24 years later, history is repeating itself and it’s nothing more than ecstatic news. Even though we don’t know who will be directing the movie, we can only hope that it justifies all our expectations and hype of bringing back Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal as Raju, Shyam, and Babu Bhaiya respectively.

What are your thoughts about the same? Let us know your opinion about Hera Pheri 3 starting its shooting.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on Hera Pheri 3!

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Media Portal Saying She’s ‘Jealous’ As Alia Bhatt Wins Best Actress: “Bikau Mafia PR Se Jealous Or Mad Bolke Discredit Kardo…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News