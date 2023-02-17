Feroz Nadiadwala’s film Hera Pheri 3 is one of the most long-awaited sequels that fans have been asking for more than two decades. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see the hit trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal once again on the big screen.

A recent report claimed that the OG trio met to discuss their possible comeback with the third instalment which is likely to go on floors by the end of 2023. While this is good news, it seems the makers have more than one good news for all the fans.

As per the latest reports by ETimes, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal are reuniting not only for Hera Pheri 3 but also for two more comedy film franchises. Citing sources, the publication said, “Akshay, Suniel, and Paresh are coming together for not just the Hera Pheri sequel but also for sequels of Awara Paagal Deewana and Welcome. All other details around this association and the three films are being worked out, but the coming together of these three hit actors is final.”

Interestingly, the original films Hera Pheri, Awara Paagal Deewana, and Welcome were all backed by producer Firoz Nadiadwala. The latest development comes after Khiladi Kumar came once again on board for the film. Previously, he left the franchise and Kartik Aaryan was brought on board.

Many fans were disheartened by the move and have been asking the makers to bring back Akshay Kumar for Hera Pheri 3. Following that, Suniel Shetty came out in support of having Akshay be a part of the sequel. Now it seems the makers heard the fans’ wishes and brought together the hit trio in the franchise.

Welcome 3 and Awara Paagal Deewana 2 turned out to be bonuses for all the fans.

