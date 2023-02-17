Urvashi Rautela is one of the prettiest and most admired actresses that we are all blessed to have in the Hindi entertainment industry. Her swag game is limitless and that’s why, come what may, netizens and fans all over the country love to admire her and fall in love with her beauty and charm for all the right reasons. Recently Urvashi got captured in the eyes of the papprazi at the Mumbai Airport

Urvashi never ceases to amaze her fans with her stunning looks, as she drew attention to herself at the Mumbai airport wearing a simple yet elegant Christian Dior high waist gym pants with a sports bra and a mini jacket paired with Gucci shoes, adidas shocks, and Fendi Glaciers to protect her eyes.

But what caught our attention was when a pap asked ki Rishabh Pant recover ho rahe hai, aapne photo dekhi, bahut jaldi get well soon”, to which Urvashi responded, “Yes, he is an asset to our country and India’s Pride”. The pap says ‘Humari dua hai unke sth?” to which Urvashi says smiling, “Humari Bhi”

Check out the video now,

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the work front, Urvashi will next be seen alongside Ram Pothineni. She will also play Randeep Hooda‘s co-star in ‘Inspector Avinash’. The actress will also make her Hollywood debut with Michele Morrone, and, in an upcoming global music single, she will be seen with Jason Derulo

