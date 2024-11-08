Zendaya’s never been just to follow the crowd, and her fashion journey is no exception. Her sty, list Law Roach spilled the tea on something shocking—Zendaya has never worn pieces from the fashion industry’s “big five” luxury house, not on the red carpet, not the press, not even in public. All thanks to a few doors slammed shut early in her career. And honestly, we’re kind of here for it.

During a chat on The Cutting Room Floor podcast, Roach revealed how the fashion elite initially turned their backs on Zendaya when rousing in the industry. “I would write to the big five… and they would all say no,” he shared. The names on his “no list”? Saint Laurent, Chanel, Dior, Gucci, and Valentino. These fashion houses told Roach, “Try again next year. She’s too green. She’s not on our calendar.” Imagine being told no by fashion royalty, only for them to see Zendaya rise to superstardom. Ouch.

Roach kept receipts of those rejections, too. “By the time she got to the cover of American Vogue in 2017, she still had never worn any of those designers. She still hasn’t,” he pointed out. That’s right—Zendaya’s never sported Dior, Chanel, or Gucci on a red cover.

But it’s not like Zendaya never worked with these names at all. Roach clarified that she had worn pieces from these brands in photoshoots but never at public events. The only exception? Valentino. Zendaya didn’t wear it until she signed a contract with the brand, marking a shift in her fashion choices. And honestly, that feels like a power move.

This decision to avoid the “big five” isn’t just about being stubborn—it’s about loyalty and self-worth.” Roach said when he first told these designs, “If you say no, it’ll be a no forever. ” He wasn’t kidding. Zendaya and Roach remember the rejections and have stuck to their guns ever since. If fashion houses wouldn’t acknowledge her talent and potential, they’d never get her on their roster.

What does all this say about Zendaya? It’s a testament to her growth, resilience, and unshakable confidence. She didn’t need the “big five” to prove her worth. From starring in Euphoria to Dune, she’s built a cart paved in iconic looks, from Met Gala moments to show-stopping press junket ensembles. Roach’s styling for Zendaya, like those jaw-dropping John Galliano gowns at the 2024 Met Galproveshat, has done just fine without them.

Their bond? Stronger than ever. Roach and Zendaya refer to themselves as “fashion soulmates.” Despite a few disagreements on outfit choices (a 14-dress moment vs. keeping it chill with two dresses? We know which side Zendaya’s on), their collaboration has resulted in some of the decade’s most memorable red carpet momcadeUltimatelynd, Zendaya’s decision to steer clear of the big names isn’t just about fashion—it’s a reflection of her empowered journey in the industry. She’s made it clear: she doesn’t need their validation now if they didn’t see her value ten. And that’s precisely why we’re all in awe of her as a fashion icon and person.

