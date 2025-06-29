Apart from being one of the biggest superstars of the country, Shah Rukh Khan is often known to have a strong sense of view and does not mince his words while talking about something. However, there was a point in his life when this no-nonsense attitude of his, was also misunderstood by people. We are talking about an incident when the actor’s statement made Govinda’s mother upset.

Shah Rukh Khan Recalled Disappointing Govinda’s Mother

According to a report in IB Times, Shah Rukh Khan had once revealed to a publication on how his statements said in English have been misconstrued time and again. The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor recalled how he had once said that he wishes to do what he does the best when it comes to his films which was totally misinterpreted. He was quoted as saying, “’I’d said something in English which was misunderstood by a certain segment of people around him. I’d said something on a show to the effect that ‘I can do what I do best.”

Shah Rukh Khan gave an example of a past statement he had once made that upset Govinda’s mother. The Pathaan actor said, I cannot do what Govinda can do, and perhaps Govinda can’t do what I can. It did not mean that I will not do what Govinda does. I wish I could do what Govinda does. I wish I could put my lungi over my head and dance but I can’t do it. But it was quoted very differently. He told me also that his mother was very hurt because she felt I was saying that Govinda doesn’t do good things.”

Shah Rukh Khan Apologized To Govinda After The Incident

Soon after the incident, Shah Rukh Khan called up and apologized to Govinda and his mother. He also offered a clarification for his statement on how it was totally misconstrued. The Jawan actor said, “I felt very bad about that. I didn’t know how to explain. I called him up and said, ‘Listen, please explain to your mom that I didn’t mean it this way. I just said that in English it sounds very different. That I can’t do what he does and maybe he can’t do what I do. It wasn’t meant to be that I will not do what he does. Or what he does is derogatory or bad. I guess that cleared it up. After that, I’ve never had a misunderstanding with him.”

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan and Govinda never did a movie together but had cameos in each other’s films. SRK had appeared in a cameo appearance in the 1998 film Achanak that starred Govinda and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles. At the same time, the latter appeared in the Om Shanti Om track “Deewangi Deewangi” along with many other Bollywood celebrities.

