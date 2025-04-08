As one would expect, Bollywood star Govinda was extremely close to his mother. Nirmala Devi, aka Dulari, was a renowned Padma-Shri recipient singer-actress. She passed away in 1996 at the age of 69. But do you know Chi Chi once spoke to his dead mother on a movie set almost 13 years after her passing? Scroll below for the lesser-known tale.

In 2009, Chi Chi was shooting for his film Life Partner in Mumbai. The romantic comedy, directed by Rumy Jaffery, also starred Fardeen Khan, Tusshar Kapoor, Genelia D’Souza, and Prachi Desai. It, unfortunately, isn’t one of the most memorable films of his career, but what allegedly happened on sets will be remembered in history!

As per mid-day, Govinda once believed that his late mother arrived on Life Partner sets. To bring her to the shooting location was his brother, Kirti Kumar, who also believed their mother was right there with them.

A source close to the development once revealed, “As usual, Govinda came in pretty late. During one of the breaks, the actor was chatting with a group when suddenly his brother’s car came and halted in front of him. Kirti Kumar stepped out, opened the door to the backseat and waited for someone (there was no one there) to step out. After this imaginary person stepped out, he closed the door. Then he held the hand of this person and started walking towards the set. Except, we couldn’t see who it was.”

That’s not it; there were cast and crew members on set when the alleged incident occurred. They maintained a straight face as Govinda reportedly spoke to an empty chair for almost 2 hours. The source added, “He said, ‘Mummy aa gayi,’ then got right up and walked towards his brother (and mother) and bent down and touched her feet. He asked his brother to leave and pulled up a chair for his mom.”

Govinda then directed his brother to take his mother home, who reportedly left the Life Partner sets. Isn’t it spine-chilling?

