Legendary actor-director-producer Raj Kapoor is known for his glorious contribution to Indian cinema. However, some of the aspects of his personal life often appear to be scandalous to people. Did you know that actor Ranjeet who was known for his villainous roles in Hindi movies had once recalled a rather bizarre incident about the script reading session of the 1970 film, Mera Naam Joker?

For the unversed, Mera Naam Joker starred Raj Kapoor in the lead role and was also directed by him. According to a report in Bollywood Shaadi, in an interview with ANI, Ranjeet recalled how Kapoor would narrate the story of Mera Naam Joker to the heroines of the film while they were seated on his lap. The actor said, “Mera Naam Joker picture thi na… uski heroine ko god mein bithakar scene samjhaaya hai.”

However, Ranjeet was quick to clarify the intention of the Shree 420 actor during the same. The Taqdeer actor specified that Raj Kapoor was never flirtatious with the heroines and referred to them as his daughter. He said, “He wasn’t being flirtatious while doing so. He would call the actress ‘putar’ (daughter) when he asked her to sit on his lap.”

In the same interaction, Ranjeet recalled his first meeting with Raj Kapoor inside RK Studio. He remembered seeing huge cut-outs of the heroines who played major roles in the actor-producer’s movies. He also added how the Boot Polish actor was an extremely good-looking man.

Ranjeet went on to say, “When I entered the studio (RK Studio), I saw life-size cut-outs of all the actresses who starred in his (Raj Kapoor’s) films. The minute he (Raj Kapoor) entered, he was like, ‘Sorry Ronny ji!’ He was an extremely good-looking man. He had a fair complexion, and his cheeks were red. He had light eyes.”

Talking about Mera Naam Joker, the movie marks the lengthiest film in Indian cinema. The first being the 1964 film, Sangam. The film starred Rishi Kapoor, Manoj Kumar, Dharmendra, Padmini and Simi Garewal in the lead roles.

