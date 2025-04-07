Dharmendra and Hema Malini are two superstars who made sure that their love found a fate, and the two married each other despite the actress’s family’s disapproval of marrying an already-married woman. It was during such a time that the Basanti of Hindi Cinema was told to get married to superstar Jeetendra!

Yes, you read that right! The Himmatwala actor’s alliance was fixed with the Sholay actress, despite the two of them dating other people! While Dharmendra was the love of Hema’s life, Ekta Kapoor’s father was dating Ekta’s now mother and then a cabin crew – Shobha Sippy!

When Hema Malini’s family learned about her affair with the married actor Dharmendra, her mother made sure that Jeetendra‘s wedding was fixed. She met his parents, and the alliance was fixed. The Himmatwala superstar did not have a problem with the alliance despite knowing that Hema was in love with Dharmendra!

As per an anecdote shared by IndianExpress, “Jeetendra’s close friend shared in Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s book Beyond The Dream Girl that the actor never wanted to marry Hema Malini as he knew she was in love with Dharmendra. He told his friend, ‘I don’t want to marry Hema. I am not in love with her. She is not in love with me. But my family wants it, so I might as well. And she is such a good girl.'”

However, a strange and weird love square existed amidst them since Ekta Kapoor‘s father was dating Shobha Kapoor (then Sippy), and Hema Malini was madly in love with Dharmendra. When the two got to know about the secret wedding that was taking place at a temple in Chennai, they gatecrashed the wedding!

Yes, a drunk Dharmendra arrived at the venue where Jeetandra was marrying Hema Malini, and everyone was shocked. Hema Malini excused herself to take time from both the men, but Jeetendra’s parents were adamant that the wedding would take place then and there or never! With Dharmendra begging Hema not to get married, Jeetendra, along with his family, left the venue hastily! And the rest, as they say, is history! However, even though Dharmendra did not marry Hema Malini on the same day, that story is for some other day!

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: “Maut Mubarak Ho Meena Kumari,” When Nargis Hearbreakingly Revealed How Dharmendra Was The Reason For Pakeezah Actress’s Slow Death!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News