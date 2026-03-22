The spy action thriller Dhurandhar 2 has taken the ticket windows by storm. Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal starrer has crossed the 150 crore mark at the overseas box office and has surpassed Stree 2. Scroll below for the latest updates!

Dhurandhar 2 Overseas Box Office Day 3

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has collected an estimated 148.4 crore gross at the overseas box office. Thanks to the Eid holiday, it added a whopping 55 crore gross to the kitty on Saturday. Of the total sum, over 100 crore are from the North American circuit alone. The remaining sum comes from the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Germany.

No Bollywood film in history has witnessed such a phenomenal response at the international box office. Considering the massive response, Dhurandhar 2 is confirmed to surpass its predecessor, Dhurandhar (299.35 crore), and set new benchmarks.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown at the overseas box office:

Day 1: 54.10 crore

Day 2: 39.3 crore

Day 3: 55 crore

Total: 148.4 crore

Dhurandhar 2 beats Stree 2!

In 2024, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao led Stree 2 saw a super-hit run at the overseas box office, accumulating 144 crore gross in its lifetime. Ranveer Singh’s spy action thriller sequel has surpassed that mark within 3 days, which is unreal!

It is now eyeing at Rani Mukerji’s Hichki (151.72 crore), Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 (157.19 crore), and Saiyaara (172.2 crore).

In order to enter the top 10 Bollywood grossers overseas, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will have to surpass Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3 (229 crore). That feat may be achieved within the first week of its international run. A lot to look forward to!

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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