Dhurandhar 2 is unleashing madness at the box office. It was expected to begin its journey on a record-breaking note, but the trends are surpassing all expectations. Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s sequel has begun its Sunday journey with a mind-boggling morning occupancy. Scroll below for the day 4 update!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 4 Morning Occupancy

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge witnessed an occupancy of 75.16% during the morning shows on day 4 in the Hindi belt. It recorded the highest single-day collection for Hindi cinema on Saturday. But new milestones will be unlocked today, with a massive jump from 61.89% admissions on the previous day.

Back in 2025, Dhurandhar registered a morning occupancy of 27.28% on its first Sunday. The sequel is performing exceptionally well, surpassing all expectations, and how! There’s no significant competition in the Hindi belt, so the situation will only get better in the second half of the day.

Take a look at the day-wise morning occupancy in India:

Day 1: 42.55%

Day 2: 35.90% (-15.6%)

Day 3: 61.89% (+72.39%)

Day 4: 75.16% (+21%)

Another 100 crore+ day loading?

Ranveer Singh starrer is basking in glory, amid highly positive reviews. The on-ground buzz is unprecedented, and it has already crossed 1 crore footfalls in India. Even on BookMyShow, it has set a record by clocking 109.17K BMS sales during its peak hour, beating the previous record holder, Jawan (86K).

Going by the current trends, Dhurandhar 2 will likely cross 100 crore again today in the Hindi belt alone. With that, it will also clock the highest 4-day opening weekend ever for a Bollywood film. Exciting times ahead!

More about Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is jointly produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It was released in theatres worldwide on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi. The ensemble cast features Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil, among others.

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