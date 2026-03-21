Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller sequel, Dhurandhar 2 is witnessing fantastic trends at the box office. It has been a force to be reckoned with right from the word go. Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun starrer has witnessed an excellent morning occupancy on day 3. The EId 2026 release is now on track to create history for Bollywood. Scroll below for a detailed update!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 3 Morning Occupancy

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge registered a morning occupancy of 61.89% on day 3 in its primary belt, Hindi. Despite competition from Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, it is the leading choice of audience all across the country.

Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan co-starrer has witnessed a considerable increase in admissions from 35.90% witnessed on Friday. Along with the weekend boost, it is enjoying a boost due to Eid holiday. So far, the perfomance is excellent and things will only get better during the second-half today.

Take a look at the day-wise morning occupancy in India:

Day 1: 42.55%

Day 2: 35.90% (-15.6%)

Day 3: 61.89% (+72.39%)

Dhurandhar 2 vs Dhurandhar

Despite the negativity ahead of the big release, Aditya Dhar’s 2025 Dhurandhar won hearts with its strong content. On its first Saturday, Akshaye Khanna starrer registered occupancy of 17.26% during the morning shows. The sequel has crossed that mark by leaps and bounds.

History is in the making for Bollywood on Eid 2026!

Considering the on-going trend, Dhurandhar 2 is sure to unleash madness on Saturday. It is also set to beat Bharat (42.30 crore) and score the highest-ever collection for Bollywood on Eid.

Check out the highest Eid day collections of all time in Bollywood (net earnings):

Bharat (2019): 42.30 crore | Day 1 Race 3 (2018): 38.14 crore | Day 2 Sultan (2016): 36.54 crore | Day 1 Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015): 36.60 crore | Day 2 Sikandar: 33.36 crore | Day 2

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Recovers 91% Budget & Scores 3rd Highest Opening Weekend In Bollywood Within 48 Hours!

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