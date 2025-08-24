It’s the last big opportunity for Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 to mint moolah. Ayan Mukerji’s spy thriller has entered the 300 crore club and is achieving mini milestones. It has now surpassed Salman Khan’s Bharat. Scroll below for a detailed day 10 box office report!

War 2 Domestic Box Office Collection

In India, War 2 has accumulated 219.95 crores in 10 days. It has dwilinding at the ticket windows due to the mixed reviews. The on-going weekend may be the last big opportunity to mint moolah as a big drop on Monday is inevitable, considering the current scenario. The action thriller is the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 and is competing against Mahavatar Narsimha for the 3rd spot.

War 2 Overseas Run

At the overseas box office, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer has surpassed the overseas lifetime of Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 (70 crores). War 2 is now the 3rd highest Bollywood grosser of 2025 at the international box office with earnings of 71.35 crore gross. It is only behind Chhaava (100.90) and Saiyaara (161 crores).

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

Combining both the regions, the worldwide total of War 2 stands at 330.89 crore gross. It has axed the global lifetime of Salman Khan’s Bharat, which earned 323.03 crores at the worldwide box office.

The War sequel has also crossed The Kashmir Files (326.95 crores). It is currently the 45th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time globally. The next target is to beat Uri: The Surgical Strike (335.99 crores).

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Summary (30 days)

Budget: 325 crores

India net: 219.95 crores

India gross: 259.54 crores

Overseas gross: 71.35 crores

Worldwide gross: 330.89 crores

