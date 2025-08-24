Ashwin Kumar’s Indian epic animated action drama, Mahavatar Narsimha, is giving War 2 a run for its money. That too, despite the completion of a month in theatres. It has now surpassed Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan films at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for a detailed day 30 report!

Mahavatar Narsimha Domestic Box Office Collection

On day 30, Mahavatar Narsimha earned 4.70 crores in India. It enjoyed a whopping 168% growth compared to the 1.75 crores garnered on the fifth Saturday. The net collection in India surges to 223.94 crores after 30 days, all languages included.

Check out a detailed language-wise box office breakdown in 30 days (net collection):

Hindi: 169.19 crores

Telugu: 44 crores

Kannada: 7.71 crores

Tamil: 2.51 crores

Malayalam: 53 lakhs

Total: 223.94 crores

Mahavatar Narsimha was mounted on a budget of only 15 crores. In 30 days, the makers have earned a whopping 208.94 crores in returns. When converted to profit percentage, the ROI lands at 1392%.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the overseas box office, Mahavatar Narsimha has amassed 24 crore gross so far. Combined with the domestic total, the worldwide earnings come to 288.24 crores. It is now inches away from entering the 300 crore club globally, the first ever for an Indian animated film.

The streak of success continues as Ashwin Kumar’s film has also surpassed the global lifetime of Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal (287.18 crores) and Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees (287.71 crores). Mahavatar Narsimha is currently the 59th highest-grossing Bollywood film worldwide. The next target is to beat Housefull 4 (291.08 crores) and Sooryavanshi (291.14 crores).

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Summary Day 30 (All-Languages)

Budget: 15 crores

India net: 223.94 crores

India gross: 264.24 crores

Overseas gross: 24 crores

Worldwide gross: 288.24 crores

ROI: 1392%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

