Ahaan Panday’s debut film, co-starring Aneet Padda, is roaring at the box office, reinstilling hope in Bollywood. In 8.5 days, Saiyaara stands at a ticket sale of a massive 5 million on BookMyShow. The film is now inching towards the next big milestone.

Ahaan Panday Destroys Three Big Sequels

Ahaan Panday has destroyed the lifetime ticket sales of three big sequels on BMS – Tiger 3, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Singham Again! Apart from that, it has also surpassed the lifetime ticket sales of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki!

Saiyaara Ticket Sales On BMS

On BMS, Saiyaara has hit a total ticket sale of 5 million already. On Saturday, July 26, the romantic drama registered ticket sales of 265K from 6 AM to 8 PM. This is the second biggest ticket sales for a Bollywood film in 2025 on BMS.

Ahaan Panday’s Next Target

Ahaan Panday‘s next target would be Sunny Deol. Gadar 2 registered a ticket sale of 9.18 million in its lifetime on BMS. If Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s film manages to surpass this number, it will be the fifth biggest ticket sales for a Bollywood film on BMS ever since the trending feature was introduced!

Check out the top 10 lifetime ticket sales of Bollywood films on BMS.

Chhaava: 12.58 Million Jawan: 12.40 Million Stree2: 11.16 Million Animal: 9.91 Million Gadar 2: 9.18 Million Saiyaara: 5 Million (Running) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 4.67 Million Dunki: 4.08 Million Tiger 3: 4 Million Singham Again: 3.77 Million

Saiyaara BMS Sales Summary

Check out the BMS sales of the romantic drama helmed by Mohit Suri.

Pre Sales: 394.53K

Week 1: 3.93 Million

Day 8, 2nd Friday: 412.93K

Day 9, 2nd Saturday: 322K (till 8 PM)

Total: 5.05 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Thalaivan Thalaivii Box Office Day 1: 350% Higher Than His Last Outing, Vijay Sethupathi Delivers 6th Biggest Tamil Opener Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News