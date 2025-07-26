Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film Kingdom has witnessed a good growth with its advance booking at the US box office. In the last 120 hours the film has taken a jump of almost 272% at the box office. However, it is yet to be seen if this growth is enough for him to reach the top 5!

Still $144K Away To Axe Mad Square!

In order to reach the top 5 Telugu pre-sales of 2025 for the premiere show in the USA, Vijay Deverakonda needs to axe Mad Square. The action comedy earned $280.2K at the box office in advance for the premiere shows in the USA.

Kingdom Box Office USA Pre-Sales

With 5 days remaining, Kingdom has registered a pre-sales of $135,649 for the premiere shows in the USA against 501 shows with 7K sold tickets. This is a jump of almost 272% from the previous registered data which was $36,449, five days ago!

Will Vijay Deverakonda Reach The Top 5?

It would be interesting to see if Vijay Deverakonda reaches the top 5 Telugu pre-sales in the remaining 120 hours. The trailer of the film is yet to be launched, which will give the final push to these numbers! Gowtam Tinnauri’s film is still far away from getting into the top 5 list, but in all probability, it might axe Mad Sqaure to enter the top 5 Telugu pre-sales of 2025 at the USA box office!

Take a look at the top 5 Telugu premiere pre-sales of 2025 at the US box office (Gross Collection).

Game Changer: $657.9K Hari Hara Veera Mallu: $503K HIT 3: $415.9K Daaku Maharaaj: $354.7K MAD Square: $280.2K

