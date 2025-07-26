Kleem Productions & Hombale Films have created history with the box office collection of Mahavatar Narsimha. The Film arrived in the theaters on July 25, and it survived the storm of Saiyaara at the box office, bringing a huge opening at the box office!

Highest Grossing Animation Films Of Bollywood!

With its opening day collection, Ashwin Kumar’s mytho-animation film has already surpassed the tenth-highest-grossing animation film at the box office in Hindi. In fact, while it sits at the 9th spot, day 2 ensures a much bigger number on cards!

Mahavatar Narasimha Box Office Collection Day 1 Hindi

Bringing the first chapter of the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, Mahavatar Narsimha has registered a collection of 2.45 crore in Hindi at the box office on the opening day, July 25, Friday. The Film has emerged as a game-changer of the year with its Hindi collection alone!

Axes Anurag Kashyap’s Return Of Hanuman

Anurag Kashyap helmed Return of Hanuman, a sequel to the highest-grossing Bollywood animation film Hanuman. In its lifetime, the film earned 1.85 crore.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing animation films of Bollywood (India net collections).

Hanuman: 5.38 crore Roadside Romeo: 4.54 crore Chhota Bheem And The Curse Of Damyaan: 4.05 crore Motu Patlu King Of Kings: 4.44 crore Chhota Bheem And The Throne Of Bali: 3.93 crore Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama: 3.91 crore Chhota Bheem Himalayan Adventure: 3.9 crore Jumbo: 2.52 crore Mahavatar Narsimha (Hindi): 2.45 crore Return Of Hanuman: 1.85 crore

The Franchise To Continue

Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have officially unveiled the lineup for this ambitious animated franchise, which will span over a decade and chronicle the divine avatars of Lord Vishnu: Mahavatar Narsimha (2025), Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035), and Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

