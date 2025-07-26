Superman is now fighting against The Fantastic Four: First Steps, as the MCU hits the screens on Friday. The DC flick, however, has a stronghold and has been in the theaters two weeks longer than the latest Marvel flick. James Gunn’s DC movie has already surpassed multiple MCU movies at the worldwide box office, and the latest one is a significant one. Keep scrolling for more.

Gunn’s film differs from the previous films we have seen in the old DC universe. This fresh new take received mixed to positive responses. The Snyder-verse fans are still not ready to accept this new face of DC. But the positive responses have overpowered the negativity, and people are lining up in the theaters to watch the new Clark Kent. The strong performances of the supporting cast helped the film bag good responses, and people are excited to see more of them in the new DCU.

Superman at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, James Gunn‘s Superman, with David Corenswet as the titular character, earned a strong $4.8 million on its second Thursday at the North American box office. The trend went down by -56.3% from last Thursday, and with that, it has hit a $264.6 million cume domestically. The overseas cume rose to $173.1 million after its second weekend, and the latest collections will be revealed by the third weekend. Therefore, its worldwide collection has hit $437.7 million cume.

Worldwide collection update

North America – $264.6 million

International – $173.1 million

Worldwide – $437.7 million

Surpassed the global haul of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Simu Liu starrer Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was a standout success among the MCU movies. The film grossed $224.5 million domestically, becoming the first movie during the pandemic to cross the $200 million mark in the U.S. and ending up as the highest-grossing domestic release of 2021 until Spider-Man: No Way Home came out. It was the second highest-grossing film of 2021 with $432.2 million global haul. It should be noted that Shang-Chi was released during the pandemic, and several rules and regulations limited its collection.

Superman has successfully surpassed the worldwide haul of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. David Corenswet‘s film surpassed Simu Liu’s in less than 15 days with its $437.7 million collection.

James Gunn’s film, Superman, is expected to hit the $500 million milestone this weekend. The DC flick will compete with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Superman was released in theaters on July 11.

