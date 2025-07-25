Scarlett Johannson’s Jurassic World Rebirth is enjoying a smooth ride at the worldwide box office. Soon, it will complete a month in theatres, and so far, it has fetched good numbers in the domestic market and overseas. With the Jurassic being a big brand all over the globe, the overseas market has contributed a higher chunk, which eventually helped it to emerge as a commercial winner. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Hollywood sci-fi action thriller was released on July 2, 2025. It opened to mixed reviews from critics, but still, it managed to do well among the audience, which isn’t a surprise. Even its predecessor, Jurassic World Dominion (2022), received mixed reviews from critics, but it went on to amass a strong global total. Backed by strong support from China, it turned out to be a billion-dollar blockbuster.

How much did Jurassic World Rebirth earn at the worldwide box office?

As per Box Office Mojo, Jurassic World Rebirth has amassed $286.12 million in North America (USA and Canada) in 22 days. Overseas, it has grossed a strong $373.5 million. Combining both, the worldwide box office collection stands at $659.62 million.

Box office breakdown:

North America – $286.12 million

Overseas – $373.5 million

Worldwide – $659.62 million

Makes over 200% returns

Reportedly, Jurassic World Rebirth was made on a budget of $180 million. Against this, it has already earned $659.6 million, thus earning an ROI (return on investment) of $479.6 million. Calculated further, it equals 266.44% returns, making the film a good success story.

Will it beat Jurassic World Dominion’s box office returns?

Talking about its predecessor, Jurassic World Dominion, it did a business of $1 billion ($1.001 billion) at the worldwide box office. It was made on a budget of $185 million, thus enjoying an ROI of $816 million. Calculated further, it amassed a strong 441.08% returns.

The Scarlett Johansson starrer will need a worldwide gross of $975 million to topple Dominion’s returns, which is not at all possible. From here, it will earn up to $800 million.

