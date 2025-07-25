Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara has concluded its first week at the box office, but refuses to slow down. It has already crushed the lifetime BMS sales of every single Bollywood release of 2025 except Chhaava. And history will soon be created! Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Saiyaara BookMyShow Sales

Even on weekdays, shows across the nation went either ‘fast-filling’ or sold out. Saiyaara maintained a strong hold during the working days, bringing collections in the vicinity of 20 crores daily. As far as the ticket sales are concerned, it maintained a 400K+ streak on BMS.

On day 7, Saiyaara sold 420.39K tickets on BookMyShow. It remained slightly better than 418.9K tickets sold on Wednesday. The overall BMS sales have reached 4.32 million in the first week.

Take a look at the day-wise BMS sales of Saiyaara below (Week 1):

Pre Sales: 394.53K

Day 1: 418.91K

Day 2: 724.31K

Day 3: 726.66K

Day 4: 600.14K

Day 5: 621.39K

Day 6: 418.9K

Day 7: 420.39K

Total: 4.32 million

Saiyaara vs Chhaava BMS Sales

Vicky Kaushal led Chhaava currently holds the title of highest BMS sales of 2025. It has registered ticket sales of 5.44 million. In order to beat the epic historical action drama, Saiyaara only needs a 25% jump.

Take a look at the top 10 BMS sales of 2025 in Bollywood below:

Chhaava: 5.44 million Saiyaara: 4.32 million Housefull 5: 1.64 million Sitaare Zameen Par: 1.60 million Raid 2: 1.55 million Sky Force: 1.43 million Sikandar: 1.26 million Jaat: 948K Kesari Chapter 2: 917K Sanam Teri Kasam re-release: 908K

Saiyaara is sure to take the #1 spot, and it may bridge the gap by the completion of the second weekend at the box office. Exciting times ahead!

Saiyaara vs all-time highest BMS sales in Bollywood

In terms of all-time highest BMS sales in Bollywood, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer stands at the 7th spot. It will soon beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Check out the all-time highest BMS sales in Bollywood:

Chhaava: 12.58 million Jawan: 12.40 million Stree 2: 11.16 million Animal: 9.91 million Gadar 2: 9.18 million Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 4.67 million Saiyaara: 4.32 million Dunki: 4.08 million Tiger 3: 4 million Singham Again: 3.77 million

