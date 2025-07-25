Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu in the lead role, has turned out to be an epic failure. Released amid decent expectations, the film failed to make any mark despite featuring superstars from the respective industries in cameo appearances. Right from the start, it didn’t show any spark for making huge earnings, and things became worse with poor word-of-mouth. Let’s find out how much it earned at the worldwide box office!

Reception of the film

The Tollywood magnum opus was released on June 27, 2025. It opened to mixed to negative reviews from critics and even among the ticket-buying audience, it fetched unfavorable feedback. It did garner some attention due to cameos of Prabhas, Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal, but the effect wasn’t seen in footfalls.

How much did Kannappa earn at the Indian box office?

Kannappa started its domestic ride by earning 9.35 crores, which was already an underwhelming start for a big film. After such a start, there was no turnaround. Eventually, the film fell drastically and closed its journey by earning 33 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 38.94 crore gross.

Box office verdict of Kannappa

Reportedly, Kannappa was mounted on a huge budget of 200 crores. Against this, it managed to earn only 33 crores. If the budget and earnings are compared, the film ended with a deficit of 167 crores. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a flop verdict.

Worldwide closing collection of the Vishnu Manchu starrer

In the overseas market, too, it was a washout with a total of just 5.1 crore gross, as per Sacnilk. Combining this with the Indian gross of 38.94 crores, the closing collection at the worldwide box office is a dismal 44.04 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 33 crores

India gross – 38.94 crores

Overseas – 5.1 crores

Worldwide gross – 44.04 crores

More about the film

Mukesh Kumar Singh directed Kannappa, which also starred Kajal Aggarwal, Preity Mukhundhan, Mohan Babu, and R Sarathkumar in key roles and was produced by Mohan Babu.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

