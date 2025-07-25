Vanessa Kirby has made her name in the film industry with her charming presence, sincerity, and dedication. But before making it big in the film and television industry, she used to perform on stage. For years, she garnered a lot of appreciation for her commanding stage performances. But after stepping into the world of movies and series, she proved her worth as a versatile actress.

From featuring in action films like Mission: Impossible movies to starring in historical dramas like The Crown, and now becoming a superhero, Sue Storm in Fantastic Four: First Steps, she showed her fans that she can do anything. As her latest venture is expected to make it huge at the box office, here are her other highest-grossers of all time.

1. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018) – $786 Million

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video RT Score: 98%

98% Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Plot: Amid all the movies in the Mission: Impossible franchise, Mission: Impossible – Fallout has remained the most successful one with the highest box office collection worldwide. It also changed Vanessa Kirby’s career. It was her debut feature in the franchise as arms dealer Alanna Mitsopolis / White Widow. The storyline revolves around a group of terrorists who plan to destroy three cities simultaneously by detonating three plutonium cores. How Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) stops the destruction is all about the movie. It earned $786 million at the worldwide box office, as per The Numbers.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout Box Office Summary

Domestic: $220 million

International: $566 million

Worldwide: $786 million

2. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) – $760.6 Million

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video RT Score: 67%

67% Director: David Leitch

The first Fast & Furious spin-off film, Hobbs & Shaw, grossed almost $760 million at the worldwide box office. Vanessa Kirby joined the cast as Hattie Shaw, who also belongs to an M16 background like her brother Deckard (Jason Statham). Hattie joins forces with Deckard and Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) to stop the cybernetically-enhanced Brixton Lore (Idris Elba) from dropping a dangerous bioweapon. The whole storyline revolves around that.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw Box Office Summary

Domestic: $173.9 million

International: $586.7 million

Worldwide: $760.6 million

3. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025) – $588 Million

Streaming Platform: N/A

N/A RT Score: 80%

80% Director: Christopher McQuarrie

The latest Mission: Impossible movie, The Final Reckoning, also featured Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis. Even after the massive hype, the movie didn’t gross that much. Starring Tom Cruise, the storyline of the movie revolves around Ethan Hunt and the IMF team as they try to find Entity, a deadly AI that can ruin mankind. The film earned $588 million at the worldwide box office.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Box Office Summary

Domestic: $196 million

International: $392 million

Worldwide: $588 million

4. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023) – $565 Million

Streaming Platform: Disney+

Disney+ RT Score: 96%

96% Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Vanessa Kirby plays a very important role as Alanna Mitsopolis in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. While people were excited about this movie, it couldn’t surpass Barbie or Oppenheimer’s total gross. The movie earned $565 million at the worldwide box office. Despite it being the most expensive film and receiving positive reviews, it fell short of becoming successful at the box office. The storyline revolves around Ethan Hunt and the IMF team as they track down a new weapon that might destroy humankind.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Box Office Summary

Domestic: $172 million

International: $393 million

Worldwide: $565 million

5. Napoleon (2023) – $217 Million

Streaming Platform: Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video RT Score: 58%

58% Director: Ridley Scott

In Napoleon, Vanessa Kirby may have played a supporting role, but it was important and quite impactful. She portrayed Empress Josephine, alongside Joaquin Phoenix, who played Napoleon Bonaparte. The movie revolves around the military commander’s origins and how he lived his life and navigated his way to becoming emperor. It also delved deep into his relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine. It could earn $217 million at the worldwide box office.

Napoleon Box Office Summary

Domestic: $61 million

International: $156 million

Worldwide: $217 million

Well, now all eyes are on Fantastic Four: First Steps starring Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Vanessa Kirby, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. What are your thoughts about her upcoming movie’s turnout at the worldwide box office?

Note: Box office statistics have been obtained from The Numbers.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Fantastic Four: First Steps China Box Office: Picks Up The Pace In Pre-Sales, Crosses $500K In 7 Days

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News