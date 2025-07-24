James Gunn’s Superman reboot, featuring David Corenswet as the iconic superhero, has not only earned widespread critical acclaim but is also enjoying a strong run at the global box office. According to Box Office Mojo, the film has grossed over $426 million worldwide, with $253 million from the domestic market and approximately $173 million from international territories.

In the process, Superman has already outgrossed several notable 2025 releases, including Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, Sinners, Final Destination: Bloodlines, and 28 Years Later, among others. Given its current momentum, the film is expected to surpass the lifetime global gross of Tom Cruise’s original 1996 Mission: Impossible, which stands at nearly $457.6 million. However, catching up with the franchise’s most recent entry, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, might be a far tougher challenge.

Superman vs. Mission: Impossible 8 – Box Office Showdown

The Final Reckoning, the eighth installment in the Mission: Impossible film series, has earned $589 million worldwide, with $196 million from the domestic market and $393 million from international markets. This means that, for Superman to surpass MI-8’s global haul, it still needs to bring in another $163 million at the box office. However, with strong competition from the upcoming superhero release The Fantastic Four: First Steps, completing this mission may prove more difficult than expected. The verdict will be out soon.

Superman Box Office Summary

Domestic – $253 million

International – $173 million

Worldwide – $426 million

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Box Office Summary

Domestic – $196 million

International – $393 million

Worldwide – $589 million

Superman – Plot & Cast

The film centers on Clark Kent (David Corenswet) in his early days as a reporter and how he tries to find a balance between his Kryptonian legacy and his human upbringing in Smallville. The movie also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

Superman – Rotten Tomatoes Score & IMDb Rating

James Gunn’s reboot currently holds an impressive critics’ score of 84% and a higher audience score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Pulling off the heroic feat of fleshing out a dynamic new world while putting its champion’s big, beating heart front and center, this Superman flies high as a Man of Tomorrow grounded in the here and now.” On IMDb, Superman has a solid user rating of 7.6/10.

Superman Trailer

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Superman North America Box Office Day 12: On Track To Beat Man Of Steel’s $290M+ Domestic Haul In Its 3rd Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News