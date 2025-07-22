The DC flick, Superman has recently outgrossed one MCU movie and is on track to beat another at the worldwide box office. Captain America 4, aka Captain America: Brave New World, is just a few million ahead of James Gunn’s latest movie. However, the DC superhero movie will overtake it soon. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The DC flick featuring David Corenswet in the leading role became the highest-grossing comic book movie of the year in North America this weekend. Now, it is time for it to achieve that title worldwide. The MCU truly needed this competition as they had failed to provide good content for the past few years. Marvel Studios might buckle up after this film’s box office success. There is another MCU flick set to be released this upcoming Friday, and it will be an all-out DC vs. Marvel war. However, Gunn’s film had the advantage of releasing earlier, but MCU’s movie will stay longer depending on how it performs.

Superman at the worldwide box office

Superman is the first film in the new DCU produced by the DC Studios and directed by James Gunn. It held its spot at the top rank in the domestic box office chart, collecting $58.45 million on its second weekend. It declined by -53.2% from last weekend when it opened in the theaters. Domestically, it has collected $236.2 million so far. The actuals came higher than previously reported even overseas. It collected $46.5 million on its second weekend at the international box office. Despite weak legs in China, it hit $173.1 million in international cume over 78 markets.

Allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide collection hits $409.3 million. The superhero movie will hit $500 million in its third weekend worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $236.2 million

International – $173.10 million

Worldwide – $409.3 million

On track to surpass Captain America 4 & become the highest-grossing comic book movie of the year worldwide

David Corenswet‘s DC flick is on track to beat Anthony Mackie‘s Captain America 4 worldwide. Superman is less than $10 million away from beating the worldwide haul of Brave New World. It will then become the highest-grossing comic book movie of the year worldwide. Also, James Gunn’s film will become the seventh highest grossing Hollywood release of 2025, as per Box Office Mojo.

Captain America 4’s box office summary

North America – $200.5 million

International – $214.6 million

Worldwide – $415.1 million

More about the film

When the story begins, Superman has been a hero for nearly three years. His recent intervention in a military conflict—halting an invasion of Jarhanpur by its ally, Boravia—draws global attention but also triggers governmental backlash and growing public doubt. Superman was released on July 11.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning China Box Office: Surpasses Aquaman 2’s Lifetime Haul In Its Final Triumph

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News