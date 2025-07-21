Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning had a glorious run at the Chinese box office. It is now gearing up to say goodbye to its Chinese fans, but ahead of that, MI 8 has achieved another significant feat in China by surpassing Aquaman 2’s lifetime haul. Scarlett Johansson’s Jurassic World Rebirth recently outgrossed it at the Chinese box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is close to the $600 million milestone worldwide, but achieving that seems impossible now. The film has lost multiple theaters and is getting buried under the new releases, but it did have a stronghold and is still holding its ground strongly, collecting decent numbers even at this stage. It seems people are not drawn to such high-octane action, despite being fronted by such a massive star.

How much has the film earned so far in China?

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning ruled at #1 in the Chinese box office chart for days. Tom Cruise’s film surpassed multiple Hollywood titles like Oppenheimer and Despicable Me 4 in its lifetime. Mission: Impossible 8 collected $183K on its 8th three-day weekend in China. It lost 90% of its remaining screenings and has 280 screenings only. The film declined by 72.1% from last weekend and has hit $64.6 million cume in 52 days. It earned $3K in pre-sales for 8th Monday.

Surpasses Aquaman 2 as its final triumph

Mission: Impossible 8 has officially surpassed Aquaman 2‘s lifetime collection in China. Jason Momoa’s film collected $64.6 million at the Chinese box office and was the 16th highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID. Mission: Impossible 8 has pushed it to #17.

Take a Look at the Top 20 Highest-Grossing Hollywood Films in China post-COVID:

Avatar: The Way of Water – $246 million F9 – $215.3 million Godzilla vs. Kong – $188.7 million Jurassic World: Dominion – $157.9 million Fast X – $135.2 million Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – $134.3 million Meg 2: The Trench – $115.7 million Alien: Romulus – $110.4 million Free Guy – $95 million Venom: The Last Dance – $94.6 million Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – $89.8 million Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – $86.9 million Jurassic World: Rebirth – $72 million Tenet – $66.6 million No Time To Die – $65.1 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $64.6 million Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – $64.6 million Oppenheimer – $63.6 million Deadpool & Wolverine – $60.6 million Despicable Me 4 – $59.9 million

Worldwide collection update

Mission: Impossible 8 collected $195.8 million in North America and $393.0 million overseas, for a worldwide collection of $588.8 million after nine weeks. It might hit the $200 million mark in North America in its theatrical run. Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning was released in May 2025.

