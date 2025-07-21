Blumhouse had hoped for another crowd-puller, but M3GAN 2.0 is barely holding its ground. As of now, Universal may be enjoying big numbers from Jurassic World Rebirth and the staying power of How to Train Your Dragon, but their horror follow-up to the hit M3GAN is turning into a misfire. Despite coming from the same team that turned the killer-doll concept into a surprise hit, this sequel is slipping fast.

M3GAN 2.0 Box Office Numbers Fall Short

The film has raked in just $23 million in the US and another $14 million overseas, bringing its worldwide total to $37 million after almost a month (per Box Office Mojo). With a production cost of around $25 million, this is not the kind of return Universal was hoping for. It is likely to vanish from many theaters next week and will probably show up on home platforms soon after.

M3GAN 2.0 Box Office Summary

Let us take a look at M3GAN 2.0’s total box office collection so far.

Domestic – $23 million

International- $14 million

Worldwide- $37 million

The first film, directed by Gerard Johnstone and written by Akela Cooper, made over $180 million worldwide (per Box Office Mojo), took around $12 million to produce, and held a glowing 93% Rotten Tomatoes score. M3GAN 2.0, on the other hand, leans into action rather than horror and currently sits at a lukewarm 57% on Rotten Tomatoes, with audiences finding less to rave about this time around.

Blumhouse Faces A String Of Box Office Misses

The underwhelming response casts a shadow over the spin-off that has already been announced. Universal may have overestimated the franchise’s remaining mileage. The disappointment also adds to Blumhouse’s recent streak of underperformers.

In the past year alone, films like Afraid ($12 million), Imaginary ($43 million), Night Swim ($54 million), and The Woman in the Yard ($23 million) all missed the mark. Only Speak No Evil crossed the $70 million mark worldwide and gave the studio something to smile about.

The M3GAN sequel, directed once again by Gerard Johnstone and written by Akela Cooper, stars Allison Williams and carries the fingerprints of both Jason Blum and James Wan. However, even that star team has not been enough to spark interest like last time. At this rate, M3GAN 2.0 may end up barely edging past Blair Witch, which managed almost $39 million during its run a decade ago.

