Besides earning widespread critical acclaim, James Gunn’s Superman reboot, featuring David Corenswet as the iconic superhero, is enjoying a strong run at the global box office. According to Box Office Mojo, the film has already earned nearly $406 million worldwide, with $235 million from the domestic market and around $171 million from international territories.

Now, the big question is whether this superhero epic can overtake another major summer release — Brad Pitt’s Formula One sports drama F1. Let’s take a closer look at how close the box office race is shaping up!

Superman vs. F1 – Box Office Showdown

Brad Pitt’s critically acclaimed film F1 has raked in over $153 million in the U.S. and more than $307 million internationally, bringing its worldwide box office tally to an impressive $460 million (according to Box Office Mojo). In comparison, Superman currently trails by around $54 million worldwide.

However, since F1 hit theaters two weeks earlier, its earnings are expected to slow down in the coming weeks, while Superman still has momentum, especially among audiences who haven’t yet watched it on the big screen. It will be interesting to see how soon the superhero film can catch or surpass F1 at the global box office.

Superman Box Office Summary

A breakdown of Superman’s box office collection so far. The film was released on July 9 and is successfully running in theatres.

Domestic- $235 million

International- $171 million

Worldwide- $406 million

F1 Box Office Summary

A breakdown of F1’s box office collection so far. The film was released on June 25 and is still running in theatres.

Domestic- $153 million

International- $307 million

Worldwide- $460 million

What Is Superman About?

The film centers on Clark Kent (David Corenswet) in his early days as a reporter and how he tries to find a balance between his Kryptonian legacy and his human upbringing in Smallville. The movie also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

What Is F1 About?

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, its plot follows Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a Formula One driver who raced in the 1990s but slowed down after a devastating crash. Many years later, Sonny is asked by his old friend and struggling F1 team owner, Ruben (Javier Bardem), to make a comeback to the racing track and mentor a young and gifted driver, Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris). Sonny must now prove he still has what it takes to compete at the sport’s highest level.

