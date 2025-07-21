I Know What You Did Last Summer, the reboot of the classic film franchise, was released in the late 90s. However, the new film failed to attract an audience to the theaters, scoring the lowest-ever weekend in the franchise. The OG film is considered a cult classic, but this summer proved unlucky for the latest reboot as there are already box office-dominating biggies out there. Keep scrolling for the deets.

As revealed in our previous report, the reboot received mixed to negative reviews, which has also impacted its debut. However, a small-budget film like this needs to have an extraordinary story to compete against films like F1, Jurassic World Rebirth, and Superman. It still managed to debut at #3, beating F1, which is in its fourth week, but there are huge gaps compared with the DC and dinosaur flicks.

How much has the film earned on its opening weekend at the North American box office?

I Know What You Did Last Summer collected $13 million on its opening weekend. It has landed at the lower end of its projected opening weekend range at the North American box office. According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, it is running in 3,206 theaters in North America. It is at #3 in the domestic box office chart, behind Superman at #1 and Jurassic World Rebirth at #2.

Recorded the lowest opening weekend in the franchise

For the unversed, the R-rated movie was expected to earn between $13 million and $16 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. The opening weekend collections of its predecessors are also in this range, but 2025 has recorded the highest opening weekend in the franchise.

Check out the opening weekend collections of the I Know What You Did Last Summer films domestically.

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998) – $16.5 million

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) – $15.8 million

I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025) – $13.0 million

Another reboot movie, I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, was released in 2006 and went straight to DVD.

Worldwide collection update

The movie’s global opening is also not so overwhelming. Across its 5-day international opening in over 58 markets overseas, this R-rated horror movie collected $11.8 million. Allied to its $13 million domestic opening number, the film collected $24.8 million on its global opening. Luckily, it was made on a reported budget of $18 million, so it will not be a complete box office bomb.

I Know What You Did Last Summer was released on July 18.

Box Office Summary

North America – $13.0 million

International – $11.6 million

Worldwide – $24.6 million

