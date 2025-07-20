Among Hollywood releases, Lilo & Stitch has achieved an extraordinary feat at the worldwide box office. It is the first Hollywood movie to cross the $1 billion milestone. Therefore, this live-action remake is the highest-grossing Hollywood film worldwide, but it is still considerably behind A Minecraft Movie at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The live-action remake was made on a reported budget of $100 million and has collected more than ten times the production cost. With this, Disney can breathe a sigh of relief after several box office failures, including two Marvel Studios films. A sequel is reportedly in development, but nothing much has been disclosed about the film.

Lilo & Stitch at the North American box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Disney’s Lilo & Stitch collected $430K on Friday, which was a decline of -46.2% from last weekend. It is playing in 1,325 theaters in North America. The live-action remake completed over fifty-seven days and has collected $417.1 million at the domestic box office. It is the second-highest-grossing film of the year in North America.

Needs around $7 million to become #1 in North America

A Minecraft Movie might have lost the #1 spot to the Disney flick worldwide, but it is still ruling at the top in North America. Lilo & Stitch needs around $7 million to surpass A Minecraft Movie’s $423.9 million to become the highest-grossing film of the year at the domestic box office. This might happen in the following weeks, or the live-action remake will have to end its theatrical run without achieving this feat.

Worldwide collection update

Dean Fleischer Camp directed the blockbuster Disney movie, which collected $584.8 million overseas in over one and a half months. Allied to the domestic collection, it has hit a $1.00 billion cume worldwide. Lilo & Stitch, released on May 23, earned an estimated 900% more than the decent budget.

Box Office Summary

North America – $417.11 million

International – $584.80 million

Worldwide – $1.00 billion

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: F1 North America Box Office Day 22: Surpasses The Domestic Haul Of Fast X, Set To Cross $150M!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News