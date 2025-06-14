A Minecraft Movie is one of the biggest videogame adaptations ever, and it will now be freely available to watch on its home streaming platform. The film enjoyed a great run at the box office and is still minting cash in some places. Scroll below for the deets.

What is the film about, and who are the cast members?

The film is based on the 2011 video game Minecraft by Mojang Studios. It was directed by Jared Hess and features a dynamic cast. The video game adaptation features Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, Jennifer Coolidge, and Sebastian Hansen in pivotal roles.

A Minecraft Movie revolves around a group of four misfits who are pulled through a portal into a cubic world. To get back into the real world, they must go on a quest with the help of an expert crafter, Steve [played by Jack Black]. Jason Momoa and Jack Black’s amazing chemistry has been one of the biggest plus points of this film, in addition to its stunning visuals. It is the first blockbuster Hollywood movie of the year.

A Minecraft Movie’s outstanding box office performance

The Super Mario Bros Movie‘s $146 million opening was smashed by its $162.8 million debut weekend. It is the second-highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time. According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, the film has collected $423.7 million at the domestic box office so far and $527.8 million overseas. Therefore, the film’s worldwide total is $951.5 million cume.

Where will the film be available to stream, and when?

Warner Bros Pictures made the film with Legendary Pictures, Mojang Studios, Vertigo Entertainment, and On the Roam. WB Pictures distributed it; hence, A Minecraft Movie is arriving on Max, its home streaming platform. This Jason Momoa starrer will start streaming on June 20.

Craft at your own pace. #MinecraftMovie begins streaming June 20 exclusively on Max. pic.twitter.com/lHH18JD6fb — Max (@StreamOnMax) June 13, 2025

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Gerard Butler’s Plane Lands On Netflix—Underrated Action Flick Gets Its Due & Why You Should Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News